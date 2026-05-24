Ohio State Tight End Room Has Elevated Opportunity With Arthur Smith

When talking about the Ohio State offense the last ten years, the wide receiver position has dominated the production.

During Brian Hartline’s ten-year tenure, the last three in which were as offensive coordinator, he produced ten NFL draft picks at the position and elevated the passing game with Head Coach Ryan Day into one of the most lethal in the entire country.

Now with Hartline at the University of South Florida as their new head coach, Coach Arthur Smith brings a different style and pedigree to the Buckeye offense.

Smith brings 16 years of coaching experience at the NFL level and a style that focuses on a tough running game.

Ohio State still returns All-American wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and brings in 5-star freshman wideout Chris Henry Jr., but the offensive attack is expected to be more balanced compared to other years.

This balanced attack includes more play-action sets with multiple tight-end formations, giving the position group an opportunity to be more productive than others have been in recent years.

The last three years, Ohio State’s tight ends have not accounted for over 20% of the receiving production one time. Arthur Smith’s offenses the last three seasons have eclipsed over 25% of the team’s receiving production in each year.

This production included two years with the Steelers, where Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington, and Pat Freiermuth were the main targets. His last year as head coach with the Atlanta Falcons also saw great production from Kyle Pitts, who was second on the team in receptions and yards.

Looking at the tight end room at Ohio State, sophomore Nate Roberts emerged this spring as the likely starter. He played 265 total snaps a year ago and caught four passes for 30 yards.

The Buckeyes also brought in transfers Hunter Welcing and Mason Williams, who will be looked at as immediate strong run-blockers for the new run game. Welcing had 28 catches for 296 yards at Northwestern last season and Williams had 26 catches for 276 yards at Ohio.

With all three main contributors all having less than 300 yards and Ohio State returning big-time contributors like Smith and running back Bo Jackson, the tight end room also has an opportunity of being overlooked in gameplans.

While most defensive coordinators are worrying about the other playmakers for the Buckeyes, its gives this room the ability to fly under the radar and be one of the most productive rooms Ohio State has seen in many years.

Also, with two tight ends being drafted this year, it is a position NFL teams are already acknowledging for their contributions to the offense. With this upgraded opportunity, these guys could see themselves as potential draft picks in the next two drafts.