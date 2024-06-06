Ohio State to Hold Four Open Practices in Fall Camp
The Ohio State Buckeyes will give fans access to see their team live ahead of the start of the regular season.
On Thursday, the team announced that they will be holding four open practices, during 'Ohio State Football Kickoff Week'. The week-long event is set to allow fans to purchase tickets to four practices, on August 1, 2, 3 and 4 at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
According to the release from the program, tickets to practice will cost $50 each, and will include a pair of 2024 commemorative sunglasses, and access to Fanfest. Tickets go on sale on June 11, with a limited number of 750 total available for each practice, and 10 tickets per order.
The four practices will begin at 9:15 am ET, with the gates set to open at 8:30 am ET.
The event is also set to include the 2024 Ryan Day Season Kickoff Luncheon, which is set to take place on Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Fawcett Center in Columbus. The luncheon will run from noon ET to 1:30 pm ET.
The luncheon will also include a statement from Coach Day, as well as an in-depth Q&A with him and his assistant coaches.
Tickets for the practices can be purchased here, while tickets to the luncheon can be purchased here.