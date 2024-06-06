Buckeyes Now

Ohio State to Hold Four Open Practices in Fall Camp

The Buckeyes are set to host four open practices at the start of fall camp as part of 'Ohio State Football Kickoff Week'

Matt Galatzan

April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head football coach Ryan Day watches quarterbacks Julian Sayin (10) and Mason Maggs (16) during the second half of the LifeSports Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.
April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head football coach Ryan Day watches quarterbacks Julian Sayin (10) and Mason Maggs (16) during the second half of the LifeSports Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch /
In this story:

The Ohio State Buckeyes will give fans access to see their team live ahead of the start of the regular season.

On Thursday, the team announced that they will be holding four open practices, during 'Ohio State Football Kickoff Week'. The week-long event is set to allow fans to purchase tickets to four practices, on August 1, 2, 3 and 4 at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

According to the release from the program, tickets to practice will cost $50 each, and will include a pair of 2024 commemorative sunglasses, and access to Fanfest. Tickets go on sale on June 11, with a limited number of 750 total available for each practice, and 10 tickets per order.

The four practices will begin at 9:15 am ET, with the gates set to open at 8:30 am ET.

The event is also set to include the 2024 Ryan Day Season Kickoff Luncheon, which is set to take place on Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Fawcett Center in Columbus. The luncheon will run from noon ET to 1:30 pm ET.

The luncheon will also include a statement from Coach Day, as well as an in-depth Q&A with him and his assistant coaches.

Tickets for the practices can be purchased here, while tickets to the luncheon can be purchased here.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News