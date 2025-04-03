Ohio State Transfer Guard Lands with SEC Team
In this age where the transfer portal has become such a big part of college basketball, it is unusual to see a player transfer back to a previous school.
Well, Meechie Johnson will officially do this twice.
On Tuesday, Johnson announced that he will be returning to South Carolina in what will be his final year of eligibility.
Johnson originally committed to Ohio State, joining the team in 2020. He spent two years in Columbus before transferring to South Carolina. He spent two years with the Gamecocks before returning to Ohio State for the 2024-25 season. Johnson played in just 10 games this season before taking a leave due to personal reasons. He averaged 9.1 points and 2.7 assists per game.
During his two years with South Carolina, Johnson played in 63 games, making 62 starts, and averaged 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds. He shot 38.1% from the field and 32.4% from three-point range.
Johnson took to social media to announce his decision while also explaining it afterward.
"I get it, Going back to the same 2 school twice, this isn't what I imagined nor thought my career would be like but I serve a perfect merciful and graceful god and I know this is his journey for me," Johnson wrote on X.
Ohio State is coming off a disappointing season where the team finished 17-15. The Buckeyes missed the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year. Head coach Jake Diebler will be tasked with rebuilding the roster this offseason and will do so without Johnson.