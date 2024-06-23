Buckeyes Now

Ohio State vs. Marshall Week 2 Preview: Offensive Players to Watch

The Ohio State Buckeyes will look to take advantage of a Marshall offense that was one of the worst in the Sun Belt last season.

Nov 5, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston (3) runs the ball during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolf Pack won 30-21. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Ohio State Buckeyes will end their three-game non-conference schedule next season when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 21. 

Last season, Marshall’s strength was its defense, as the unit finished with the fifth-fewest yards allowed in the Sun Belt (376.0) and the fourth-most sacks (33). However, the offense posted the second-lowest scoring average (22.8) in the conference.

Still, there’s some notable offensive players the Buckeyes will need to keep tabs on. Let’s take a look: 

RB Jordan Houston 

A transfer from N.C. State, Houston’s numbers won’t jump off the page but he brings some unmatched experience to the Thundering Herd this season. He played five years for the Wolfpack and will be entering his sixth collegiate season. Surprisingly, he redshirted last year in what was his fifth season with the team and elected to transfer after having just 25 carries for 96 yards across three games. 

In his career, the Waldorf, MD native has tallied 324 carries for 1,392 yards and six touchdowns while adding 60 catches for 398 yards and one more score. He’s projects as the starter out of the backfield and will be looking to prove something against the Buckeyes in a game where Marshall will have nothing to lose. 

WR Christian Fitzpatrick 

Marshall has added five receivers via the transfer portal this offseason, but Fitzpatrick has the most experience playing against Ohio State. A Michigan State transfer, he had a quiet three years with the Spartans, putting together his best season with the team in 2023 when he finished with 18 catches for 252 yards and a touchdown. In the 38-3 loss to No. 1 Ohio State in Columbus last year, Fitzpatrick posted two catches for 23 yards. 

Though his stats don’t say a whole lot, his previous experience against elite Big Ten competition could ideally give him a mental leg up against the Buckeyes compared to some of his teammates. Marshall could end up falling behind early and, as a result, would have to lean on Fitzpatrick and the rest of the passing game to keep up, leading to more opportunities for big gains down the field. 

WR Elijah Metcalf

Out of those five WR transfers, Metcalf has had the most production in his college career. He spent the past three seasons at Middle Tennessee State and had the year of his career in 2023, posting 54 catches for 634 yards and six touchdowns. This included an impressive performance in a loss to Jacksonville State when he finished with four catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns. 

In 2022, Metcalf had a 69-yard touchdown in a massive 45-31 road upset over then-No. 25 Miami, helping Middle Tennessee State shred the Hurricanes secondary with big play after big player. 

In his career, Metcalf has tallied 84 catches for 995 yards and eight touchdowns. 

