Ohio State Buckeyes Game-By-Game Schedule Predictions; Big Ten Title Bound?

Can the Ohio State Buckeyes navigate a new brutal Big Ten schedule and make a return to the College Football Playoffs?

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Liberty Flames during the second half in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
The Ohio State Buckeyes head into the 2024 season with a new challenge ahead of them.

This summer, four new schools will officially join the Big Ten, with USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington all making their way over from the PAC 12, setting up what will make for one of the most anticipated seasons in Columbus in recent memory.

It won't be an easy road either, with Ryan Day's team set to face road tests against Oregon, Penn State and Michigan State, a neutral site matchup against Northwestern at Wrigley Field, and the annual rivalry matchup with Michigan in Columbus.

So how will the Buckeyes fair in the new-look Big Ten?

We take a game by game look at the schedule, and give our predictions below:

1. Aug. 31 vs. Akron

University of Akron defensive back Nate Thompson pressures Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke as he throw a pass on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
The Buckeyes open up the season with a layup against Akron, who went 2-10 a year ago. If the Buckeyes haven't fully decided on a starting quarterback yet, as was the case last year, getting should in-game reps for should help make that decision final. Either way, the Buckeyes roll here.

Ohio State 57
Akron 3

2. Sept. 7 vs. Western Michigan

Oct 7, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Jack Salopek (6) looks to pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Another easy test for the Buckeyes from the MAC here. This will give the offense another tune-up opportunity and allow the defense to get honed in. The Buckeyes get another blowout win.

Ohio State 48
Western Michigan 6

3. Sept. 21 vs. Marshall

Dec 19, 2023; Frisco, TX, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Cole Pennington (12) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the UTSA Roadrunners at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
After an early bye week, a third-straight non-power conference team makes its way to Columbus. Marshall coming off of a 6-7 season, has a bit of momentum heading into 2024. That said, there is nowhere near enough talent for them to hang with the Buckeyes. We also assume Will Howard will have a firm grasp on the starting QB job by this point.

Ohio State 52
Marshall 13

4. Sept. 28 at Michigan State

Michigan State's Aidan Chiles throws a pass during the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
The first real test for the Buckeyes, traveling to East Lansing to battle Michigan State could be a tricky situation. The Spartans landed a new starting QB in Aidan Chiles, and there is renewed optimism with new head coach Jonathan Smith. The Buckeyes, however, are just too talented.

Ohio State 38
Michigan State 20

5. Oct. 5 vs. Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Tim Lester, right, talks to quarterback Deacon Hill (10) during an open spring practice Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa will have one of the better defenses in college football in 2024, which could make for a dirty and physical game at Ohio Stadium. However, it is hard to see how the Hawkeyes are going to score enough points to hang with Ohio State.

Ohio State 24
Iowa 9

6. Oct. 12 at Oregon

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Liberty Flames during the second half in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
This will be the game of the year in many people's eyes. Oregon heads to the Big Ten as one of the favorites to challenge the Buckeyes for a conference title. With Dylan Gabriel now under center instead of Bo Nix, the drop off at the position won't be too steep. Add in Autzen Stadium and it will be the biggest test the Ohio State faces all year. We think the Buckeyes win, but it's close.

Ohio State 37
Oregon 34

7. Oct. 26 vs. Nebraska

Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule during the third quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Nebraska is starting to turn things around under Matt Rhule. If Dylan Riaola is under center for the Cornhuskers, things could get tricky. But he won't be ready for what he sees in the Buckeyes defense.

Ohio State 31
Nebraska 13

8. Nov. 2 at Penn State

Apr 13, 2024; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass during the first quarter of the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The White team defeated the Blue team 27-0. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Another major road test for Ohio State, Penn State has everything a national title contender needs to be successful. The problem for the Nittany Lions has been the consistency of their quarterback, Drew Allar, away from Happy Valley. Luckily for them, this game is at Beaver Stadium, and the crowd will be the X Factor. Penn State puts the first - and perhaps only - blemish on the Ohio State resumé all season in a defensive slugfest.

Penn State 19
Ohio State 16

9. Nov. 9 vs. Purdue

Nov 11, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) celebrates with tight end Ben Furtney (41) after a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State is going to be angry coming out of their loss to Penn State, and will take things out on Hudson Card and the Boilermakers in a big way.

Ohio State 43
Purdue 17

10. Nov. 16 vs. Northwestern (Chicago)

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Brendan Sullivan (10) throws during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
This will be a fun game because of the location. But Ohio State will overmatch and outclass the Wildcats in almost every way. Ohio State gets its 11th-straight win in the series and its 35th in its last 36 tries.

Ohio State 35
Northwestern 10

11. Nov. 23 vs. Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti talks to his team after the Indiana football spring game at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, April 18, 2024.
The Buckeyes will be poised to earn a trip to the Big Ten title game - and perhaps a rematch with Penn State - if they can finish off the rest of their schedule unblemished. They won't let lowley Indiana get in the way of that.

Ohio State 41
Indiana 7

12. Nov. 30 vs. Michigan

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards runs for a touchdown during the first half of the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
The real game of the year, regardless of the stakes, for most fans on both sides of this rivalry, 2024 should be another exciting matchup of The Game. Ohio State will be out for revenge, and looking to end a losing streak to their bitter rivals. Michigan will be looking to throw a wrench in Ohio State's Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff quests. However, Ohio State is the better team, and quarterback play from Will Howard will make all the difference as the Buckeyes pull away in the fourth quarter.

Ohio State 34
Michigan 21

13. Dec. 7 Big Ten Championship vs. Penn State (Indianapolis)

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin leads his team on to the field before the game against Michigan State at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
With the additions of the four new teams from the PAC 12, divisions are gone in the Big Ten, allowing Ohio State and Penn State to face each other once again in a rematch at Lucas Oil Stadium. In Game 1, we thought the crowd in Happy Valley would be the deciding factor. That will not be the case here. It's also very hard to beat the same team twice in one season Especially one with a defense like the Buckeyes. Ohio State wins a close one and captures a Big Ten title.

Ohio State 24
Penn State 21

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com