Three Ways the Ohio State Buckeyes Can Beat the TCU Horned Frogs

The No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes are back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2022, and will be taking on the No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs in the first round.

It has been a rollercoaster of a season for the Buckeyes, who finished their regular season on a high, logging three straight wins before the Big Ten tournament.

With the Horned Frogs waiting on the horizon for Ohio State, here are three ways the Buckeyes can beat TCU and move on to the round of 32.

Buckeyes Must Limit TCU's Forward David Punch

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) drives to the basket during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

TCU, who finished their 2026 campaign with a 22-11 record while finishing sixth in the Big 12, have been heavily reliant on forward David Punch, who is averaging 14.3 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Punch also leads TCU in blocks per game with 2.0. If the Buckeyes can slow the game down and take Punch out of the equation, the rest of the roster should be able to handle the Horned Frogs.

Buckeyes Must get Bruce Thornton Going Early

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bruce Thornton is coming off of a regular season that saw him become Ohio State’s all time leading scorer. Thornton is currently leading the Buckeyes in three key metrics this season. Thornton leads the way for the Buckeyes with 20.2 points per game, 3.9 assists per game, and 1.2 steals per game.

Thornton averages 36.5 minutes per game, and the Buckeyes may need even more out of him if the game is close down the stretch. If Thornton can get into a groove early, the Buckeyes could build a healthy lead by the halftime break and simply see the game out in the second half.

Buckeyes Will Have to Keep Their Composure

Mar 3, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) enters the game in the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The Buckeyes will have to keep their composure and not be dragged into a rock fight in this first-round matchup against TCU. TCU star-player David Punch laid down some bulletin board material prior to the matchup, as he threw some shots towards the Buckeyes.

“I think at the end of the day we win this nine times out of 10 because of how physically gifted we are as a team and athletically gifted,” Punch said, via The Dispatch’s Adam Jardy.

The mind-games coming from Texas Christian is a bit of a surprise, but TCU have plenty of reason to be confident as they are winners of nine of their last 11 games played.