This marks the third Frozen Four appearance for the Buckeyes in the last five seasons.

The top-ranked Ohio State women’s hockey team clinched a spot in the Frozen Four with a 4-3 double-overtime victory over Quinnipiac on Saturday evening.

The Bobcats took an early lead before sophomore defenseman Riley Brengman tied it up with a power play goal with just 56 seconds remaining in the first period. The Buckeyes then went up 2-1 on another power play goal from fifth-year senior and Bemidji State transfer forward Clair DeGeorge at the 15:30 mark of the second period.

With the game tied at two following the second intermission, senior defenseman Sophie Jaques – who is a finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the country’s top female hockey player – scored her team-leading 21st goal of the season to give Ohio State a 3-2 lead with 17:41 remaining in the third period.

After the Buckeyes were called for a penalty, Quinnipiac pulled its goalie for a 6-on-4 advantage in the final minutes and tied the game with a power play goal with 1:22 left in regulation, sending the game to overtime. DeGeorge then scored the game-winning goal just two minutes and five seconds into the second overtime period.

This is the third Frozen Four appearance in program history, all of which have come within the last five years, joining the 2018 and 2021 squads. Ohio State will now play No. 5 Yale in the semifinals at Penn State’s Pegula Ice Arena, with puck dropping at either 3:30 or 7 p.m. on Friday.

The Buckeyes – who outshot the Bobcats 77-22 on Saturday night – have never played for the national championship, but if they knock off the Bulldogs, they’ll face the winner of No. 3 Northeastern and Minnesota-Duluth next Sunday for the title.

