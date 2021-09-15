Ohio State Women's Volleyball Ranked No. 3 in Latest AVCA Poll

The Ohio State women’s volleyball team has its highest national ranking in program history, coming in at No. 3 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll earlier this week. It marks the highest spot for the Buckeyes since back in 1994, when they settled fourth in the final three polls.

Ohio State is a perfect 8-0 on the young season behind head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg. Her group has swept six opponents and most recently dominated the VCU Invitational.

Jay LaPrete

Junior setter Mac Podraza (Sunbury, Ohio) currently leads the nation with 11.96 assists per set, benefitted by the hitting duo of junior Gabby Gonzales and sophomore Emily Londot. They are combining to post over seven kills per frame.

However, things get more challenging for the squad moving forward. A home-and-home series with Notre Dame this weekend will be followed by critical matches at No. 9 Purdue and No. 20 Penn State.

Fans will have the opportunity to check out Ohio State inside The Covelli Center for its home opener come Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Absent From First Two Games, Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks "Not Too Injured To Play"

2022 Florida S Kye Stokes "1,000 Percent" Locked Into Ohio State Commitment

Building The Buckeyes Discusses Christen Miller, Kye Stokes, Jadyn Davis And More

Ohio State S Josh Proctor Out For Season Following Surgery On Leg Injury

Ohio State's Sept. 25 Game Against Akron Set For 7:30 P.M. Kickoff

C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman Of Week For Second Time This Season

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Adam on Twitter: @APrescott614

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook