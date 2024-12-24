Oregon HC Drops Bold Comment About Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes are prepared to face off against the Oregon Ducks on New Year's Day.
Both of these teams have been viewed as top-tier national championship contenders all season long. In their first matchup of the season, Oregon escaped with a hard-fought 32-31 win. Ohio State came up just short on what would have been game-winning drive in the final series of the game.
These two teams matchup well. Many believe that the winner of this game will end up winning the national championship.
While there would still be a lot of work to be done for whoever wins this matchup, these two rosters are stacked with talent. There are very real reasons to state that these two teams are the most talented in the country.
All of that being said, only one of them can move on.
Dan Lanning, the Ducks' head coach, spoke out about the Buckeyes recently. He dropped a very bold comment about Ohio State that Buckeyes fans are going to like. It's clear how much he respects Ohio State.
“I won’t really get into the differences, but they’re a really good team. I don’t know if there’s a more talented team in the nation,” Lanning said. “Obviously they’ve got great weapons outside at wideout and across the board. Tight end’s a big target and running backs are elite.”
Truthfully, Ryan Day could say the same things about Oregon. Neither of these teams have major glaring weaknesses and they both have great quarterbacks, elite playmakers, and strong defenses.
Looking ahead to the future, these two teams are starting to take shape as long-term Big Ten rivals.
For the Buckeyes, this game will be all about taking care of the football, eliminating the big play for the Ducks' offense, putting pressure on Dillon Gabriel, and establishing the running game offensively.
They should have a very similar game plan to the one that they executed nearly perfectly against the Tennessee Volunteers. Oregon just happens to do things at a much higher level than Tennessee does.
Expect to see this game come down to the wire once again. One team is going to step up and make or two more big plays than the other which will decide the game. Fans are in for a treat in this rematch.