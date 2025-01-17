Pat McAfee Doesn't Hold Back About Ohio State Buckeyes' Will Howard
The Ohio State Buckeyes are just one win away from a national championship. Will Howard has been a huge part of making this season happen for the program.
After joining Ohio State via the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 season, Howard was viewed as a potential weak link coming into the year. However, he has quickly turned himself into one of the main reasons that they're favored to win it all on Monday night.
Howard has put together an impressive season. He has thrown the ball well, shown top-tier leadership skills, and made plays on the ground.
Despite having such a big season, Howard is not receiving much hype when it comes to the NFL Draft.
Pat McAfee, one of the most popular sports analysts in the business right now, did not hold back his opinion about the Buckeyes' star quarterback.
"Everybody's talking about Shedeur (Sanders), Jalen Milroe, Quinn Ewers, Cam Ward," McAfee said. "Nobody's talking about Will Howard, except for us. And I didn't talk about Will Howard all year."
He continued forward, going more in-depth about Howard and how he has flown under the radar as one of the best college football quarterbacks this season.
"I didn't talk about Will Howard last year when he was the Big 12 Player of the Year at Kansas State. They went to overtime against this Texas team as a Kansas State Wildcat. What I've seen him do, how he has led. He hasn't even ran that much this year in this Chip Kelly offense because they don't need it because all the weapons they have on the outside."
When it comes to the NFL Draft, McAfee cannot believe how little is being said about the Ohio State signal caller.
"I like this guy. I like him a lot... I think Mel Kiper is projecting him to be in the fourth round. I am baffled by that, especially with what he's been doing on the biggest stages that you can get in college ball."
Throughout the course of the 2024 college football season, Howard has completed 72.6 percent of his pass attempts for 3,779 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He has also chipped in 169 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
Without him leading the way, there is a very good chance that the Buckeyes would not be preparing to play on Monday night.
It's about time for the media to wake up and realize just how good Howard actually has been. There is a chance that he could develop into being a legitimate NFL quarterback.
All of that being said, the draft experts and media have not given him much hype. Howard has remained a relatively non-talked about player by the national media. He's alright with that, but McAfee bringing attention to it is well-deserved.