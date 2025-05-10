PFF Calls This Ohio State Buckeyes DB the Best 2026 NFL Draft Prospect
The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to have an ultra-talented roster next season, and they will be led by arguably the best defensive and offensive player in the country.
Despite the amount of skill on their side, there are still looming questions about whether or not this team will have what it takes to repeat as national champions. After all, Ohio State did lose key players on both sides of the line and will have to usher in a new play caller with Will Howard being taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers after using up all his years of eligibility.
Again, Ohio State should be just fine, partly because of the leadership from Caleb Downs and Jeremiah Smith, a couple returning players who had an immense impact on last season's roster as well.
Downs was a star transfer when he came from Alabama after his freshman season, and he took his game to the next level last season, parting with Lathan Ransom to create one of the most formidable safety combos in the country. Now likely expected to be the main leader in the secondary, Downs is seen as one of the best NFL prospects -- if not the best prospect in the 2026 draft class.
Here's what Pro Football Focus said about Downs' upside.
Downs is entering his junior season and ended with an SEC-high 70 solo tackles as a freshman at Alabama. He then joined the Buckeyes and had 49 solo tackles in 16 games and added two interceptions and six passes defended to those numbers as well in 2024.
An All-American defensive back a season ago, Downs should be primed to take yet another step forward with the Buckeyes. With a new defensive coordinator and several new starters on that side of the ball, Downs' leadership will be drastically important for this team to reach its ceiling.