Eagles Sign Former Ohio State Star for Playoff Game
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a lot of talented former wide receivers currently playing in the NFL. A lot of them have blossomed into stars, while others have become great role players.
One former wide receiver, who has shown promise throughout his NFL career, has now been signed to the active roster by the Philadelphia Eagles.
According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles have signed wide receiver Parris Campbell to the active roster and placed linebacker Nakobe Dean on IR due to a significant knee injury.
Campbell has been with Philadelphia all season. He has spent time on the active roster, but has also been on the practice squad.
Against the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round, Campbell was active and played a role on special teams.
Now, Campbell might have a chance to have an impact in the Eagles' divisional round playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Throughout the course of the 2024 NFL season, Campbell ended up playing in five games. He caught six passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.
Unfortunately, injuries derailed what appeared to be a promising career for Campbell. Just a couple of years back in 2022, he caught 63 passes for 623 yards and three touchdowns with the Indianapolis Colts.
At 27 years old, Campbell still has time to resurrect his career. Perhaps he will be able to find a landing spot in free agency where he can get some meaningful time on the field to prove that he can still produce at a high level.
During his college career at Ohio State, Campbell ended up playing in 49 games. He racked up 143 receptions for 1,768 yards and 15 touchdowns.
While he may not be one of the best receivers to ever play for the Buckeyes, it's still cool to see him getting opportunities. Hopefully, he gets a chance to make an impact for Philadelphia this week.