Pittsburgh Steelers Named Top Fit for Ohio State Buckeyes QB
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard is entering the 2024 season with a massive opportunity in front of him. After transferring to the team from Kansas State, he is set to play on one of the biggest stages in college football.
Heading into the season, the Buckeyes are viewed as a heavy National Championship favorite. They are loaded on both sides of the football, but Howard's play will be a huge factor in deciding whether or not they live up to the hype.
Not only is Howard playing to lead his Ohio State team to a National Championship, he's also playing for a potential future in the NFL.
If he can put together a big-time year and help the Buckeyes compete for a championship, the NFL is likely to come calling.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a potential landing spot for Howard in the 2025 NFL Draft.
“Howard transferred from the conservative, run-driven Kansas State offense to Ohio State’s high-octane scheme. Furthermore, Howard is a sturdy 6’4”, 237-pound quarterback, with good mobility to contribute in both phases of the game. Last season, league coaches named him second-team All-Big 12 after he posted 2,994 yards from scrimmage and 33 total touchdowns... the Pittsburgh Steelers, meanwhile, don’t know what they have at quarterback. Russell Wilson or Justin Fields may secure the spot and sign a contract extension. As of now, they’re unknown quantities and not signed beyond this season.”
Howard has his work cut out for him, but the fact that he's starting to receive NFL Draft hype is a great sign for his future.
During the 2023 season with Kansas State, Howard ended up completing 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also picked up 351 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers aren't going to cut it in 2024. Ohio State will need him to take his game to another level.
It will be interesting to see if he can rise to the occasion. He'll be working with better weapons than he's ever had and a great team around him at all positions. The stage has been set for him to have a big year.
Assuming he's able to live up to the hype, a team like the Steelers could end up taking him in the 2025 NFL Draft. He truly is playing for the future of his fooball career this season.