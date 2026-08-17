Ohio State Earns Expected Spot in Preseason AP Top 25 Rankings

Ohio State Buckeyes fans have national title expectations for the upcoming season. Those covering the sport seem to agree with that belief.

The initial 2026 preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll dropped Monday and the Buckeyes are where they expected to be.

Ohio State edges out Big 10 rival in initial AP Top 25 poll

The Buckeyes are sitting in the top spot, just ahead of No. 2 Oregon. If those rankings hold we would see a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup on November 7 in Columbus.

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Ohio State and Oregon are 1-2 in the preseason poll while the SEC leads conferences with nine ranked teams. pic.twitter.com/KIcOlA5YyB — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) August 17, 2026

No. 5 Texas, No. 6 Indiana, No. 14 USC, No. 16 Michigan, and No. 22 Iowa are also on Ohio State's schedule this year. This is a stacked slate but one in which the Buckeyes will be favorites in every game, at least at this point in time while ranked No. 1.

The Buckeyes open the season at home against Ball State before heading on the road to take on No. 5 Texas in the first big test of the season. The good news about facing so many ranked teams is that if the Buckeyes lose a game early on, they can make up for it with another win against a marquee opponent later in the season.

The tough thing about the 2026 schedule is all the tough road games ahead for the Buckeyes. Going to Texas and to USC will be tough, but the No. 1 team in the nation will be expected to win in both. The most intriguing matchup is at No. 6 Indiana now that Fernando Mendoza is in the NFL. Will Indiana hold that ranking when the game arrives on October 17?

A nice aspect of this year's schedule is taking on Michigan at home. Ryan Day has already moved Senior Day to Week 1 to avoid distractions ahead of "The Game." Columbus will be electric and it's possible, based on the schedule, that the game will carry importance in terms of a College Football Playoff berth. Michigan should also be a more stable program in 2026 under Kyle Whittingham.

The Buckeyes are looking to avenge last season's early exit in the Playoff and starting ranked No. 1 overall proves how voters view the team as a title favorite from the start. The question is if the Buckeyes can remain at No. 1 for the entire season, or if the pressure and tough schedule proves to be too much.