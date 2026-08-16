Ohio State Football Freshman Report: Who Is Rising and Falling in Fall Ball

Opportunity and motivation will be laser-focused on Ohio State ahead of their season opener on September 5 against Ball State Columbus.

After the hype that surrounded them last season, only to fall short, the Buckeyes have revamped their roster, as is common, with several departing for the NFL, but for the players that have remained to continue their careers - Jeremiah Smith and Julian Sayin – being the main two, their perspective has changed as they take on their respective roles as the team leaders.

One big change, of course, is the freshman class coming to Ohio State and how they will fare ahead of the new campaign. The matchup with Ball State could give them a chance to make a statement.

The freshman on the rise?

As the Buckeyes go through fall camp, cornerback Jay Timmons and highly-touted wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. are gliding up the depth chart.

Timmons has emerged as the No. 1 choice of Ohio State’s freshman class on defense. Wide receivers Brock Boyd and Henry Jr. drew most of the attention during spring practice, and understandably so.

But throughout the summer and into fall camp, Timmons has surpassed them as the freshman most likely to earn a starting job when the season begins, due to his work ethic and how seamlessly he has adjusted to his role.

However, with all the talk and anticipation surrounding Henry Jr., the Buckeyes will reap the rewards with him in Columbus. With the talk surrounding the duo of Smith and Sayin, look for Henry Jr. to have some serious fun working alongside Sayin, and you could say that if he makes a fast start, the freshman will link with the quarterback regularly.

Alongside Henry Jr., fellow WR Brock Boyd has also impressed in offseason practices, shedding his black stripe and forcing his way into the rotation, while backup QB Luke Fahey has also impressed in practices and workouts, showing good maturity, intelligence, and poise in media-viewed scrimmages.

Who’s dropping in value already?

No freshman generated more buzz during spring ball than Legend Bey. He flashed plenty of explosiveness and potential, but his momentum was derailed by an injury that kept him out of the spring game.

Unfortunately, things have only gotten more difficult for Bey as fall camp approached.

Bey was suspended for the first two practices of the season, and shortly after returning, he fumbled a handoff. His talent is undeniable, but those mistakes appear to be frustrating the coaching staff. Instead of climbing the depth chart, Bey seems to be sliding down it.

Still, the coaches haven't given up on him. They believe Bey has too much talent to write off and hope he can turn things around and emerge as a contributor on offense as a true freshman.