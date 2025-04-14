Donald Trump Sends Major Message About Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith
President Donald Trump is a fan of Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. The President and Vice President J.D. Vance welcomed the Buckeyes to the White House Rose Garden on Monday to celebrate OSU's College Football Playoff Championship win, and Smith got a massive shoutout.
Smith received a long handshake from the President as Trump recapped OSU's championship win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
"I shouldn't say this but the coach was giving Jeremiah some major praise backstage," Trump said. "I said, 'What's the future?' and they said, 'We have a guy, he may be the best ever.'"
Trump then turned back to the Buckeyes' star receiver and told him that being the best is a lot to think about. He didn't back down from his praise of the Ohio State star, though.
Jeremiah was the only freshman that was at a level that few people have ever seen before, according to what I hear," Trump continued. "Nobody could stop him all year long, even as a freshman."
It's true, Smith was nearly unstoppable, even as a freshman. He came into Columbus as the consensus No. 1 player in the 2024 recruiting class and he did not disappoint. A 6-foot-3, 214-pound wideout from Opa Locka, Florida, Smith caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 17.3 yards per catch.
He was fourth in all of college football in total yardage and tied for second in touchdowns with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
Smith was a superstar, and he's projected to be even better in his sophomore season.