Quinshon Judkins' Electrifying Run Sets Up Backbreaking Ohio State TD
The Ohio State Buckeyes are starting to pull away from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the National Championship Game.
After taking a 21-7 lead into the break, it didn't take long for Ohio State to strike first in the second half, as Quinshon Judkins broke off a 70-yard run on the first possession of the third quarter and then capped off the brief drive with a 1-yard touchdown scamper to give the Buckeyes a 28-7 edge.
Check out the electrifying run to set up the score.
It marked the second touchdown of the night for Judkins, who has been absolutely sensational throughout the affair.
That also makes it 28 unanswered points for Ohio State, who fell behind 7-0 early after an 18-play drive by Notre Dame to start out the game but have dominated ever since.
The backfield duo of Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson has been dynamic all season long, and the two have taken turns trading blows against the Fighting Irish.
While Henderson has probably been the more effective runner throughout the College Football Playoff, the National Championship Game has certainly belonged to Judkins, who is probably going to rise up NFL Draft boards after this performance.
Judkins is viewed as one of the top running back prospects in his draft class and should fly off the board no later than the third round in April.
Heading into the National Championship Game, the 21-year-old had racked up 960 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground while averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
Judkins transferred from Ole Miss after last season.