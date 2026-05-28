Ranking Ohio State’s 2026 Opponents From Least to Most Difficult

We’re still more than three months away from kicking off the College Football Season, but the challenges that lie ahead for Ohio State are already daunting.

Sure, the Buckeyes are already slated as favorites to win it all on most online sportsbooks at +600, but they’ll have to navigate one of the most difficult schedules in the nation just to get in the College Football Playoff.

Here’s every 2026 regular season game ranked from least to most difficult standing in the way of Ohio State towards the CFP, keeping in mind that the Buckeyes have a bye on Week 8.

Week 1 - Ball State (Sept. 5)

The Cardinals are already +50.5 underdogs in the season opener, which pretty much tells you all you need to know about this game. It’ll be essential for Ohio State to walk out of this one with a little rhythm and no injuries, because their next contest will shape their whole season.

Week 3 - Kent State (Sept. 19)

A second MAC foe will visit Columbus within the first month of the season, and like Ball State, Kent State is also expected to finish their campaign somewhere near the bottom of their conference. The Buckeyes should have no issues putting this game away early.

Week 6 - Maryland (Oct. 10)

Nothing against Clint Trickett, but going from Pep Hamilton as your OC to Trickett doesn’t exactly seem like an upgrade. The Terrapins have exactly two Big Ten wins over the last two years, and Maryland has never beaten Ohio State in school history, so don’t expect that to change this year at Ohio Stadium.

Week 11 - Northwestern (Nov. 14)

Signing Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator is already a win for the Wildcats, but don’t expect them to be super competitive right away, even if they’re coming off a win in the GameAbove Sports Bowl. Northwestern did upgrade at quarterback with incoming transfer Aidan Chiles from Michigan State.

Week 12 - @Nebraska (Nov. 21)

Quarterback Dylan Raiola didn’t exactly set the world on fire during his time in Lincoln, but his undeniable talent will be missed. Managing the injury situation for the Buckeyes will be critical at this stage of the season, with only one regular season game remaining after visiting the Cornhuskers. Facing Northwestern and Nebraska in consecutive weeks should give Ohio State some kind of breather before closing out the regular season and focusing on the CFP.

Week 4 - Illinois (Sept. 26)

The Buckeyes first Big Ten game of the season could be somewhat of a trap game, even as Illinois hasn’t beaten Ohio State since 2007. Under Bret Bielema, this program has won 19 games over the last two years, including bowl victories to cap off both seasons.

Week 5 - @Iowa (Oct. 3)

The Hawkeyes haven’t beaten the Buckeyes since 2017, but anyone that remembers knows how much that one still stings. Much of Iowa’s chances in this matchup depend on how the quarterback situation goes between Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown, but there seems to be no clear resolution in sight yet. Coach Kirk Ferentz always shows up with well coached teams, though.

Week 13 - Michigan (Nov. 28)

Seeing four contests ranked harder than The Game is unusual, but not shocking this time around. The Wolverines are still reeling from the Sherrone Moore debacle, and the Buckeyes are already favored by -12.5 to win this one at home.

Week 9 - @USC (Oct. 31)

Coming off their bye, Ohio State will have a big matchup waiting out west, when they visit quarterback Jayden Maiava and the rest of the Trojans. USC hasn’t made the CFP yet, so this will be a high pressure game for coach Lincoln Riley, even in the first year of the expanded format.

Week 7 - @Indiana (Oct. 17)

Right before the bye, Ohio will face a monumental challenge against one of the two teams they lost to last year when they visit the reigning national champion Hoosiers. Fernando Mendoza won’t be at the controls anymore, and Indiana lost a ton of talent to the NFL Draft, but they’re still loaded on defense. The Buckeyes are slightly favored already, at -1.5.

Week 10 - Oregon (Nov. 7)

One year after falling to the eventual No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft (Mendoza), the Buckeyes will face the projected No. 1 and No. 2 players for next year’s event, the latter of those being Ducks quarterback Dante Moore. Oregon’s overall talent rivals that of almost any other school in the nation, including Ohio State, so this should be a close one.

Week 2 - @Texas (Sept. 12)

Last year, Ohio State opened their season with a tight win over the then top-ranked Longhorns at home. This time, the challenge will be harder, on the road, against a more experienced Archie Manning, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick for next year’s NFL Draft. Texas boasts elite talent on almost all levels. Ohio State is already a slight underdog at +1.5 for a game that might set the tone for the rest of the year.