Ranking Ohio State’s 2026 Wide Receivers Behind Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State is home to one of the best wide receivers in all of college football in Jeremiah Smith, but it also has a few more game changers behind him.

The Buckeyes need their receivers to step up this season to win another national championship. Here’s a ranking of the receivers behind Smith.

1. Brandon Inniss

Inniss is entering his fourth season with the Buckeyes, and this might be his best yet. With Carnell Tate and Emeka Egbuka now both in the NFL, Inniss has the opportunity to shine. In 38 games, he has recorded 505 receiving yards and five scores. Last season, Inniss played a limited role as the No. 3 receiver, catching 36 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.

Usually, Ohio State has two great receivers at the same time, and Inniss could maybe be the receiver to step up to give Smith an NFL-caliber running mate.

2. Chris Henry Jr.

If Ohio State fans are unfamiliar with Henry, that's because he is a true freshman. ESPN 300 ranked Henry as the No. 7 overall prospect and No. 1 recruit in the 2026 recruiting class. Henry likely won't jump onto the scene and contribute as Smith did in his rookie season, but he could be the No. 3 receiver.

3. Devin McCuin

McCuin transferred into Ohio State this offseason after spending three seasons at UTSA. He appeared in 32 games for the Roadrunners, recording 152 receptions for 1,696 yards and 16 touchdowns. McCuin is coming off an impressive season in which he recorded 65 receptions for 726 yards and eight touchdowns.

Transitioning from a non-Power Four school to a Power Four school could present challenges for McCuin. He will face tough competition almost every game in the Big Ten. If he adapts well, he could be a valuable asset for the Buckeyes.

4. Kyle Parker

Parker is another receiver Ohio State brought in from the portal this winter. He played three seasons at LSU, appearing in 21 games. Parker appeared in 13 games last season, recording 330 receiving yards and finding the end zone four times.

LSU was supposed to have one of the best offenses in college football last season, but a lot went wrong. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was banged up most of the season, resulting in a drop in production. LSU also fired head coach Brian Kelly in the middle of the season. If the Tigers had had a better offense last season, there's a chance Parker could have put up better numbers.