2026 Heisman Trophy Odds (Notre Dame's CJ Carr Favored Over Texas' Arch Manning)
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The College Football season is quickly approaching, and not only have sportsbooks set odds to make the College Football Playoff and win the National Championship, but the Heisman Trophy odds for the upcoming campaign have been officially set at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Two names will enter this season a step above the rest when it comes to the Heisman Trophy race: CJ Carr of Notre Dame and Arch Manning of Texas.
Carr put together an impressive 2025 season as a true freshman, completing 66.6% of passes for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. If Carr improves in his sophomore season, the sky is the limit for him and a Notre Dame team that has a favorable schedule ahead of it.
Manning entered the 2025 season as the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, but he got off to a rough start to the year. Completing only 44% of passes for 114 yards against UTEP was rock bottom for him, but he only got better as the season progressed. He finished the year completing 61.4% of passes for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. If he can carry his momentum from the second half of the season into 2026, he's going to be one of the best quarterbacks in college football.
The next name on the odds list is Darian Mensah at +1100. He threw for almost 4,000 yards and 34 touchdowns for Duke last season, but he has transferred to Miami and will have much more talent surrounding him.
Trinidad Chambliss (+1200), Jeremiah Smith (+1300), Julian Sayin (+1300), Dante Moore (+1300), and Josh Hoover (+1500) are the other names near the top of the odds list.
Let's take a look at all players with 100-1 odds or shorter.
2026 Heisman Trophy Odds
- CJ Carr +750
- Arch Manning +800
- Darian Mensah +1100
- Trinidad Chambliss +1200
- Jeremiah Smith +1300
- Julian Sayin +1300
- Dante Moore +1300
- Josh Hoover +1500
- Gunner Stockton +2000
- Keelon Russell +2200
- Jayden Maiava +2500
- Sam Leavitt +2500
- John Mateer +2500
- Marcel Reed +3000
- Malachi Toney +3500
- Bryce Underwood +3500
- LaNorris Sellers +4000
- Byrum Brown +5500
- Demond Williams Jr. +5500
- Bear Bachmeier +5500
- Will Hammond +5500
- Rocco Becht +6500
- Conner Weigman +6500
- Aaron Philo +6500
- Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele +6500
- Drew Mestemaker +6500
- Lincoln Kienholz +7000
- Devon Dampier +8000
- Kevin Jennings +8000
- Nico Iamaleava +8000
- Avery Johnson +8000
- Austin Mack +8000
- Austin Simmons +10000
- Bo Jackson +10000
- Noah Fifita +10000
- Cam Coleman +10000
- George MacIntyre +10000
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets