The College Football season is quickly approaching, and not only have sportsbooks set odds to make the College Football Playoff and win the National Championship, but the Heisman Trophy odds for the upcoming campaign have been officially set at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Two names will enter this season a step above the rest when it comes to the Heisman Trophy race: CJ Carr of Notre Dame and Arch Manning of Texas.

Carr put together an impressive 2025 season as a true freshman, completing 66.6% of passes for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. If Carr improves in his sophomore season, the sky is the limit for him and a Notre Dame team that has a favorable schedule ahead of it.

Manning entered the 2025 season as the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, but he got off to a rough start to the year. Completing only 44% of passes for 114 yards against UTEP was rock bottom for him, but he only got better as the season progressed. He finished the year completing 61.4% of passes for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. If he can carry his momentum from the second half of the season into 2026, he's going to be one of the best quarterbacks in college football.

The next name on the odds list is Darian Mensah at +1100. He threw for almost 4,000 yards and 34 touchdowns for Duke last season, but he has transferred to Miami and will have much more talent surrounding him.

Trinidad Chambliss (+1200), Jeremiah Smith (+1300), Julian Sayin (+1300), Dante Moore (+1300), and Josh Hoover (+1500) are the other names near the top of the odds list.

Let's take a look at all players with 100-1 odds or shorter.

2026 Heisman Trophy Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

CJ Carr +750

Arch Manning +800

Darian Mensah +1100

Trinidad Chambliss +1200

Jeremiah Smith +1300

Julian Sayin +1300

Dante Moore +1300

Josh Hoover +1500

Gunner Stockton +2000

Keelon Russell +2200

Jayden Maiava +2500

Sam Leavitt +2500

John Mateer +2500

Marcel Reed +3000

Malachi Toney +3500

Bryce Underwood +3500

LaNorris Sellers +4000

Byrum Brown +5500

Demond Williams Jr. +5500

Bear Bachmeier +5500

Will Hammond +5500

Rocco Becht +6500

Conner Weigman +6500

Aaron Philo +6500

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele +6500

Drew Mestemaker +6500

Lincoln Kienholz +7000

Devon Dampier +8000

Kevin Jennings +8000

Nico Iamaleava +8000

Avery Johnson +8000

Austin Mack +8000

Austin Simmons +10000

Bo Jackson +10000

Noah Fifita +10000

Cam Coleman +10000

George MacIntyre +10000

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