The Reason Ohio State's Ryan Day Is More Emotional This Season, Revealed
Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has been wearing his emotions on his sleeve through the team's first two games of 2024, which is in stark contrast to how he behaved last season.
Why? Because he now has less responsibility on the sidelines.
With new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly now calling plays for Ohio State, Day can feel more free to let loose, and he seems much more comfortable in this cushier situation.
“Now I can just be myself and chase everybody around, (and) I’ve enjoyed doing that,” Day said, via Stephen Means of Cleveland.com. “Being with the defense and being with the special teams and barking at everybody. But that’s typically how I am in practice. It's just when you’re in a game, it’s a little more difficult to do that.”
It's certainly not the first time we have seen the demonstrative version of Day, but thanks to Kelly's assistance, we can see it much more often this year.
It has also allowed Day to focus on other aspects of the game.
"Not having to call the plays has certainly allowed me the opportunity to be more involved in the game management, seeing the clock, communication on all three phases, encouraging the players and everything else," added Day.
It has certainly paid off early on, as the Buckeyes have outscored their opponents by a total of 108-6 over their first two games.
Ohio State is considered by many to boast the most talented roster in the country this season, and it has been on full display.
The Buckeyes had a bye last weekend, but they will take on the Marshall Thundering Herd this Saturday in their last non-conference game of the regular season.