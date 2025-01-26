REPORT: Ohio State Buckeyes Lose DC to Big Ten Rival
It hasn't even been one week since the Ohio State Buckeyes won the National Championship. However, a lot of rumors have been swirling and change has happened.
Today, a huge piece of news dropped that will change a lot for Ohio State.
According to a report from ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Buckeyes have lost defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Not only have they lost him, he is headed to the Big Ten rival Penn State Nittany Lions.
Thamel is reporting that Knowles will receive a three-year deal from Penn State averaging $3.1 million over the three years.
Needless to say, this is a big-time loss for Ohio State. Knowles is a genius defensive mind and was a big part of the success that the Buckeyes had on that side of the football.
Seeing him leave to join a Big Ten rival and another team who was in contention for the National Championship makes the loss even more painful.
Now, Ryan Day will have to figure out how he wants to replace Knowles. He will need to find a candidate quickly, as many have already been scooped up.
It will be interesting to see who Ohio State ends up bringing in.
Knowles will be heading to an up-and-coming Penn State football team that has a chance to win big in 2025. James Franklin has added a monstrous piece who could help take the Nittany Lions to the next level.
Previously, it had been reported that the Buckeyes were trying to get a new deal done with Knowles to give him a raise. They wanted to keep him, but the draw of Penn State was too much to overcome.
Part of the draw of joining the Nittany Lions for Knowles was the fact that he is from Pennsylvania.
Knowles will make his return to face off against Ohio State in Columbus on Nov. 1.