Ryan Day addresses how Buckeyes prep for adversity after multiple lopsided wins
The reality is that the season has come way too easily for the Ohio State Buckeyes, as they have dominated every team they have come across, for the most part.
Outside of the 14-7 win over the Texas Longhorns in the first game of the regular season, the Buckeyes have won every single match since by at least 18 points, including their most recent 48-10 win over the UCLA Bruins.
Oddly enough, that means Ohio State has not had many instances of adversity, which could be a problem once they get into the Big Ten title game and the College Football Playoffs.
Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was asked about this during his media availability, and he was not as concerned about it as some might believe.
“It’s like trying to worry about things that are out of your control, its sort of a waste of time. We are trying to raise the level of play in terms of an 83 percent grade, which is hard to do.”
“The intensity is high, it’s the coaches’ job to make sure everybody in the building is locked in, it is my job to make sure the coaches are locked in.”
“Whoever we play, we play. This is going to be a great challenge this week, we know that.”
Ohio State is sitting at the top of the Big Ten, with a perfect 7-0 against conference opponents and 10-0 overall. They are sitting right behind the Indiana Hoosiers, who are also undefeated, but have played one more game than Ohio State.
There really hasn't been a team in college football that has quite dominated like Ohio State has this season. This is a team with the nation's number one defense, allowing less than 10 points a game, and an offense that is completely balanced between the run and pass.
Not many teams are going to be able to compete with him at the moment, but it is fair to ask about adversity since it hasn't come often. Folks in the media have to give credit to Ohio State, though, as the Longhorns game proved that they can work their way through a game when their backs are against the wall.
Whether the Buckeyes will face that kind of competition against the Rutgers Scarlett Knights this week will be another story, but Ohio State can't sleep on them. Rutgers is different from the teams they have faced recently as they pursue a shot at making a bowl game, while Ohio State searches for perfection.