Ryan Day dives into Ohio State's motivation for 2025-26 postseason
The Ohio State Buckeyes are still undefeated in 2025.
The team is absolutely tearing it up week-in and week-out, dominating each non-conference and Big Ten team in their schedule. Just last week against UCLA, the Buckeyes came out swinging, while being down some of their players due to injury, and charged to a 48-10 victory.
Controlling the game was running back Bo Jackson, who dashed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, while Julian Sayin passed for a comfortable 184 yards and one score. They also were very efficient on third down, converting 6-of-11 and on fourth down, converting 2-of-3.
However, head coach Ryan Day doesn't want the team to stop there. He wants this team to keep pushing through the final two games of the regular season.
The team still has Rutgers and the team up north, Michigan, on their docket before the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoffs.
“We want to get to Indy, we haven’t got to Indy here," Day said. "There is nobody on this team that has been to Indy right now, and they know it.”
The Big Ten title game will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 6.
Since 2020, the Michigan Wolverines have won three Big Ten titles, with the Oregon Ducks taking the most recent in 2024. However, prior to that, the Buckeyes had won four straight from 2017 to 2020.
Contending against them this year looks to be No. 2 nationally ranked and undefeated Indiana, who are being led by potential top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza.
The only thing in between the Buckeyes and their ultimate goals on winning a Big Ten title and repeating as potential back-to-back national champions is injuries. Just last week against UCLA, wideout Carnell Tate was held out due to a lower body injury, while counterpart Jeremiah Smith left late due to being banged up.
Both are critical to helping lead this team to success, especially with a young signal caller leading the charge.
Sophomore quarterback Sayin has been outstanding this year. He's been one of the prominent X-Factor's for the team, leading the nation in completion percentage at 80.1% while tossing for 2,675 yards and 25 touchdowns. He's currently averaging 11.8 yards a completion and 267.5 yards a game.
Currently, he's top five in the race for a Heisman trophy.
Outside of the passing game, they've had a huge step up in the rushing game from Jackson and Isaiah West. They've combined for 963 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in just their first years with the program.
Just like Sayin, they've taken ahold of their opportunities here in 2025.
Day obviously has a strong cast of talented weapons who can help lead this team to unprecedented success.
“We don’t take anything for granted, we don’t make any assumptions," Day said. "Every week, every Saturday, an opportunity to get to Indianapolis is on the line, that’s the way it is here, right now.”
Up next, Ohio State is preparing to take on Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 22, with kickoff slated for 12:00 p.m. EST from The Shoe.
The Buckeyes lead the all-time series against Rutgers, 10-0, with the last matchup from Ohio Stadium resulting in a 49-10 victory.