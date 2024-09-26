Ryan Day Puts Ohio State Buckeyes On Notice For Michigan State Game
The Ohio State Buckeyes should beat the Michigan State Spartans in their Big Ten conference opener this Saturday, but head coach Ryan Day isn't taking any chances.
During an episode of The Ryan Day Radio Show with Paul Keels and Jim Lachey, Day made it clear that Ohio State will not be overlooking Michigan State.
"It's a conference game," Day said, via Eleven Warriors. "It's on the road against a team that went on the road and beat Maryland at Maryland. ... They certainly have our attention."
Day added that Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles was "very dangerous" and that "everything is ramped up" now that conference play has started.
Michigan State is entering heading into the Ohio State matchup with a record of 3-1, most recently losing to the Boston College Eagles.
Prior to that, however, the Spartans reeled off three mostly impressive, including the victory over the Maryland Terrapins that Day mentioned.
Michigan State's football program has fallen on hard times the past couple of years, as it went just 3-6 in 2022 and followed that up by going 2-7 last season.
However, the Spartans have a decent history and are three years removed from winning a bowl game.
One thing is for sure; Michigan State will represent the Buckeyes' most difficult opponent thus far.
Ohio State has gotten off to a 3-0 start (it had a bye in Week 4), collecting victories over Akron, Western Michigan and Marshall.
The Spartans may not be the Michigan Wolverines, but they certainly aren't Western Michigan.