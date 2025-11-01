Ryan Day reacts to Julian Sayin's masterful performance against Penn State
The good times keep on rolling for the number one-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes as they once again dominated another Big Ten team with a 38-14 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.
One of the stars of the game was Buckeyes sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin, who put together a near-perfect game. Sayin completed 20 of 23 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
His head coach, Ryan Day, was once again blown away by his quarterback's play in the game. Day delivered some high compliments about his poise and decision-making, yet he took zero credit for Sayin's performance.
"Man, I'd like to tell you that we coached him, but we don't. He has that feel, and that's something that'll make quarterbacks special, so he has that trait."
Day added in the press conference that while he didn't want to crown his young quarterback with the title of "best quarterback in the country," he did have an opinion about Sayin. He told the media he believes that Sayin should be in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy.
Sayin's stats in 2025 certainly support the notion that a conversation must be had within the media for the Heisman Trophy. He has completed 80.7% of his passes for 2,188 yards and 23 touchdowns to just three interceptions in eight games.
His 316 yards against Penn State is the fifth time in 2025 that he has thrown for over 300 yards in a game. He also has three games where he has thrown four touchdowns in a game, including doing it in back-to-back Big Ten Conference games.
When football fans think about the type of quarterback they want on a team, Sayin is that example. He has demonstrated that there is no game too big for him at the moment and consistently steps up when his team needs him.
Examining Sayin's skill set, the most notable aspects of his game are his decision-making and accuracy. Rarely does he miss a throw, as the most incompletions he has had in a game this year is eight, and three times he has thrown four or fewer incompletions in a game.
It also helps when he has two of the best wide receivers in the country, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, to throw it to. Both receivers had at least five receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown.
There really shouldn't be a conversation about Sayin not being in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy, and even if he doesn't win it this year, it seems destined that he will eventually win it.