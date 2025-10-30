Ryan Day weighs in on Urban Meyer ringing Ohio State's victory bell on Saturday
Legendary Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer will be the honorary “Victory Bell Ringer” when the Buckeyes battle with Penn State on Saturday.
The victory bell has been rung after each Ohio State home victory since the 1950s. In 2025, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is using the victory bell as a new pregame tradition to energize the team and the crowd with notable figures and legends such as Archie Griffin.
Meyer, who was Ohio State’s last National Championship winning coach ahead of Day’s victory last season, will ring the bell before Ohio State plays Penn State on Saturday.
“It’s great to see him recognized,” Day said about Meyer getting the nod to ring the bell. “He had a huge influence on my life and so many people here. One of the best coaches in the history of college football.”
Meyer’s celebration on Saturday will happen as a salute to his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.
He was the head coach of the Buckeyes from 2012-2018 after a successful five seasons with the Florida Gators. Meyer won the 2006 and 2008 title with Florida and decided to cement his college football legacy forever with the Buckeyes.
Meyer defeated the Oregon Ducks in 2014 to win Ohio State’s eighth National Championship.
During the 2018 season, Meyer was placed on administrative leave for alleged knowledge surrounding the domestic violence allegations against assistant coach Zach Smith, who was fired the week prior. Meyer was suspended for three games and finished the season with a 12-1 record, missing the College Football Playoff.
Meyer retired from college football after Ohio State’s 2018 victory in the Rose Bowl and handed the program over to Day, who coached the team during the three-game suspension.
Day has not missed a beat and currently has Ohio State as the No. 1 team in the nation. The Buckeyes are in the driver's seat to defend their national championship. Day’s leadership helped Ohio State rally from disappointing regular season losses against Oregon and Michigan in the final game of the regular season.
Meyer was a perfect 7-0 against Michigan during his time with the Buckeyes. That success against the Wolverines is something that Day is certainly chasing, as his Buckeyes have lost four straight matchups in the biggest rivalry game of the season.
While each coach now has a national championship under their belt, it’s nice to see Meyer and Day coming together again to celebrate a legendary career in Columbus.