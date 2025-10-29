Ohio State analyst reveals how Michigan game could impact Ryan Day's job status
While last year was one of those special seasons that can't be replicated, there was one horrible moment in the Ohio State Buckeyes' national title run that fans hope never happens again: losing to the Michigan Wolverines.
After that game, many were calling for Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day to be fired, but he ended up winning the national title and silenced those critics quickly.
While appearing on the "BIGPLAY Cleveland Show," 97.1 The Fan host Timmy Hall chimed in on whether he believes Day's job will be safe if Ohio State loses to Michigan again.
"Not for the time being. This is a conversation that we continue to come back to, right, is 'oh, you're changing the college football system," Hall said. "That game doesn't matter much anymore.' Anybody that you really ask that is dialed into the rivalry will not agree with that."
"There is no taking away from what that game means. Honestly, if you have the choice to go on and continue your season or for it to just die and be done with one loss, what are you going to choose? Obviously, you're going to want a chance to pick up the pieces and carry on and see what you can do, which is what they did last year and they ran through the toughest gauntlet in college football history in my opinion. I don't know if that's debatable. The four teams they had to beat in the first ever edition of an expanded college football playoff to win the title. That buys Ryan Day time."
The Wolverines have had the Buckeyes' number in the series over the last four years, winning all four games and defeating Ohio State twice by double digits. Last year in Columbus, the Wolverines won 13-10, and chaos ensued, including tear gas and jobs being put on the line.
Ohio State had won the previous four games before Michigan's four-game winning streak. It's been the one bad mark on Day's resume: he's gone 1-4 against the Wolverines in his coaching career.
While it would be insane for the Buckeyes to consider it at this point, Day has to beat Michigan to not only end the streak, but prove to the fan base he can defeat the most important team on the regular season schedule.
It may not affect the playoff outlook, but it will make a difference to fans who want to finally take down the bane of their existence.