Ohio State head coach Ryan Day should win this prestigious award
After adding some hardware to his closet last season with the national championship victory, Ryan Day could potentially earn another accolade this season.
Day was named on the midseason watchlist for the Dodd Trophy. Named after legendary coach Bobby Dodd, who led Georgia Tech in its heyday in the SEC, the award honors the nation’s best head coach for that season.
Other names on the watchlist include Curt Cignetti of Indiana, Mike Elko of Texas A&M, Kalen DeBoer of Alabama, and Brent Key of Georgia Tech.
Day has the Buckeyes cruising right now. In a year where many preseason contenders have faltered already, Ohio State has looked more dangerous than anyone expected.
Day had to deal with departures from both of his coordinators from last season, Chip Kelly and Jim Knowles. His hire of Matt Patricia was questioned by a portion of the media and fanbase, but it has proven to be a stroke of genius by the head coach.
The Buckeyes’ defense has been absolutely dominant this season. With stars like Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles returning and the emergence of guys like Arvell Reese and Caden Curry, the unit has been humming along smoothly.
They are currently the No.1 scoring defense in the nation, giving up an average of less than six points/game. In turn, the defense being so dominant has given the offense time to bring things along more slowly and to mesh on that side of the ball.
Day’s choice of Julian Sayin as the Week 1 starter has also proven to be a smart choice. Sayin has grown in confidence in each passing week, and Pro Football Focus recently announced that he is now the highest-graded quarterback in all of college football according to their grading.
Day’s wide receiver room has continued on the growing legacy this season, with Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate shining each week. Smith currently has 49 catches for 602 yards and 7 touchdowns, while Tate is right on his tail with 34 receptions for 587 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Day’s offensive background has continued to shine through the play of his offense and his scheme design.
After a roller-coaster season where some Buckeyes’ fans were calling for Day’s head after the Michigan loss and flipped course once Ohio State won the whole thing, Day has solidified, not only himself as one of the nation’s top head coaches, but also his position in Columbus for the future.
How the rest of the season plays out remains to be seen, but Day is in a solid position to earn more recognition at season’s end