What Jeremiah Smith Told Ryan Day Made Ohio State vs. Texas Even Better

After a dominant 56-3 Ohio State win against Ball State in Week 1 this past Saturday in Columbus, the Buckeyes transition to a high-profile rematch vs. the Texas Longhorns in Week 2 this Saturday night in Austin. Coach Ryan Day, in order to begin early preparations, pulled his star junior wideout, Jeremiah Smith, after halftime.

Smith finished the game with eight receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Day opted to relieve Smith for no reason other than staying healthy ahead of a game that could decide much of the College Football Playoff picture.

Speaking to 10TV's Adam King, Day shared what that conversation was like with Smith, as both were on the same page as he exited the field.

"'Whatever you want to do I trust you, let's just go beat Texas next week"



Ryan Day says he told Jeremiah Smith they didn't want to play him in the second half, Smith wasn't worried about stats or awards.



Day said he told NFL Scouts somehow Jeremiah is even better this year: pic.twitter.com/tKiE00UeYV — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) September 7, 2026

"Somehow, he got faster, stronger and maybe even more explosive," Day said of NFL scouts assessing Smith. "His route-running has gotten even better as well."

Jeremiah Smith Backs Ryan Day's Ohio State Decision-Making

Sep 5, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates his touchdown catch during the second quarter against the Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Day said the thought of Smith exiting the game happened sooner than most Buckeye fans probably expected.

"I kind of got to him at halftime and said, 'Listen, I don't think we want to play you in the second half.' And he said, 'I get it, coach. Whatever you guys want to do, I trust you. Let's just go beat Texas next week.'"

Day said Smith's humble nature is what sets him apart from other players who perhaps would rather not have a team-first mentality.

"That's the kind of kid he is," Day said. "As opposed to maybe wanting to pad his stats or individual awards, that's not what it is [about]. "He loves to win. And, man, I can't say enough about who he is as a person."

During Tuesday's media scrum, Day admitted that he didn't care about the controversial Michigan-Western Michigan ending that gave Michigan one more play in an eventual 13-12 win in Ann Arbor last Saturday.

Simply put, it's all about beating the Longhorns again come Saturday, Day said.

“It certainly gives you some early feedback on where you are,” Day said of the Week 2 tilt. “Everybody in the country will be watching. This is why you come to Ohio State.”

Last season, Day's Buckeyes beat quarterback Arch Manning and the Longhorns in a 14-7 defensive slugfest. The game ultimately mattered for the postseason, as the Longhorns were left on the outside looking in when the full CFP field was unveiled last December.

Now, both teams have a clean slate. Kickoff will get underway at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.