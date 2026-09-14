Texas Vaults Ohio State in College Football National Championship Market on Kalshi

After the biggest win in the Arch Manning Texas football era, the Longhorns are now favorites to win the National Championship on Kalshi’s college football market. Texas is priced at 16% to win it.

Texas saw a 4% rise following the win, while Ohio State dropped to 12% after being a 13% favorite. A $10 trade on Texas winning the National Championship profits $49.

College Football National Championship winner - Kalshi

Texas 16%

Notre Dame 13%

Miami 12%

Ohio State 12%

Indiana 10%

Georgia 10%

LSU 9%

Oregon 4%

Horns all the way up

Texas did the improbable and completed the largest fourth-quarter comeback against an AP-ranked No. 1 team. Arch Manning and the Longhorns started ice-cold. They trailed 20-3 at half and 23-3 in the fourth.

Texas scored three unanswered touchdowns and took the lead with 25 seconds left. Manning finished 23/27 for 195 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The run game got a nice boost from Hollywood Smothers, who ran in two touchdowns, and Raleek Brown at 5.4 yards per carry.

It was a quiet night for the leading receivers in Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo, who combined for less than 60 yards on seven receptions. Both had crucial drops in the game as well.

With the win over then No. 1 Ohio State, Texas becomes the new top-ranked team for a third consecutive season.

What’s next?

Following the Week 2 win, Texas gets a tune up game against UTSA before another tough test on the road against Tennessee, which just totaled 447 yards and 45 points against Georgia Tech. Then comes the Red River shootout with Oklahoma and three straight SEC home games before three of its last four are on the road against ranked opponents.

For Ohio State, it gets a “get right” game against Kent State in Week 3 before opening up the Big Ten schedule against four ranked opponents in six games. That includes road games against Indiana and USC.

Ohio State kicks off their Week 3 matchup at noon while Texas gets another night game at DKR at 8 p.m. EST.

Use the Kalshi promo code SI35 when you sign up to unlock an exclusive $35 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

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