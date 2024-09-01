Syracuse Coach Praises Former Ohio State QB, Sends Message To Ryan Day
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord enjoyed a very impressive debut with the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, going 27-for-39 with 354 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in a win over Ohio.
McCord transferred to Syracuse after last season, and now, Syracuse coach Fran Brown is thanking Ohio State coach Ryan Day for the opportunity to add him.
"Kyle's a good football player," Brown said, via Ashley Wenskoski of CNY Central. "You've seen it right there. I should send Ryan Day a bottle of champagne for allowing us to get him. It's really cool."
McCord was much-maligned in Columbus, but perhaps the criticism of the young signal-caller was a bit unfair.
After all, the 21-year-old did not exactly post terrible numbers in his final season with the Buckeyes, throwing for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes.
Ohio State had a rather disappointing 2023 as a whole, losing to the archrival Michigan Wolverines for the third straight year and falling to the Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl.
However, that certainly was not all McCord's fault.
Now, McCord has a new beginning at Syracuse, and he already seems to be making the most of it.
Meanwhile, the Buckeyes brought in Will Howard—a Kansas State transfer—to man the quarterback position for them in 2024.
In his Ohio State debut on Saturday, Howard went 17-for-28 with 228 yards and three touchdowns in the team's 52-6 win over Akron.
The Buckeyes will host Western Michigan next weekend.