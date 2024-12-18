Tennessee Fans Fire Warning Shot at Ohio State Buckeyes Fans
The Ohio State Buckeyes are getting set to host the Tennessee Volunteers in their first-round College Football Playoff matchup this Saturday, but Tennessee fans seem intent on making sure Ohio State's home-field advantage is minimized.
There has been some chatter of the Volunteers faithful making their way up to Ohio Stadium for the affair, which is why Buckeyes athletic director Ross Bjork has already been pleading with Ohio State fans not to sell their tickets to "rabid" Tennessee fanatics.
Well, apparently, Bjork's request is falling on deaf ears, because Volunteers fans are clearly planning on invading the Shoe.
Someone has already trolled Ohio State on Apple Maps, changing the name of "Ohio State" to "Neyland North."
The Volunteers play at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tn., and geographically, Ohio is north. Hence the phrase "Neyland North."
Tennessee fans are known for being some of the most raucous in the country, so it would certainly not be surprising if many of them did head north for the big matchup.
This definitely won't be an easy game for the Buckeyes regardless of who fills the stadium.
Ohio State went 10-2 during the regular season, but it unquestionably displayed some warts along the way. That was on full display during the team's loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the season finale.
Meanwhile, Tennessee also went 10-2, notching major victories over Alabama and Oklahoma. It also hammered North Carolina State.
The Volunteers have a very stingy defense, so the Buckeyes will have to get creative—which they didn't do against Michigan—in order to avoid a disappointing loss.
We'll also see if Tennessee fans do make good on their promise to infiltrate Columbus.