Ohio State AD Drops Urgent Message About 'Rabid' Tennessee Fans
The Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing to host the Tennessee Volunteers in their first-round College Football Playoff game this Saturday, and athletic director Ross Bjork wants to make sure the environment is as pro-Buckeye as possible.
Ahead of the enticing matchup, Bjork sent a clear warning to Ohio State fans, urging them not to sell their tickets to Tennessee fans
"What we need Buckeyes to do is wear scarlet, don't sell your tickets, because Tennessee fans are rabid fans," Bjork said, via 10 News. "They will invade the Shoe, so let's make sure there's not as much orange in there."
Bjork added that the Volunteers faithful would probably "find a way" to get tickets. He just wants to ensure that Ohio State fans aren't responsible for providing them.
You can understand Bjork's urgency, as there is a whole lot of pressure on the Buckeyes heading into this pivotal clash.
Ohio State entered 2024 considered by many to be the most talented team in the country, but all things considered, it was a rather disappointing regular season in Columbus.
The Buckeyes went 10-2, falling to the Oregon Ducks and then losing to the hated Michigan Wolverines in an upset in the regular-season finale.
Ohio State has not won a national championship in a decade, which is quite a long while for a program that is always in the mix.
If the Buckeyes lose to Tennessee in their playoff opener, it would certainly cause Ohio State fans to the question the future so long as Ryan Day is at the helm.