This Ohio State Statistic Reveals Concerning Trend Heading into Deep Schedule

Outside of Ohio State’s blowout win against Ball State two weeks ago, Buckeye fans have been in a state of suffering watching the results of the team’s last four games.

It started last December, when Ohio State played Indiana in their first Big Ten Championship Game appearance since 2020. Buckeye fans were destined to stop the Curt Cignetti and Fernando Mendoza momentum train, and then ran into a 13-10 loss in which the offense was very uneventful and dull for most of the evening.

This then led to a first-round College Football Playoff matchup with Miami, with fans believing this is the coaching mishap game out of the way and Ohio State was ready to steamroll back to the National Championship for a second straight year.

What resulted was an early pick-six from Julian Sayin and a comfortable lead for Miami the whole way that the Buckeyes could not overcome.

Then came this last Saturday with Texas. The talent was pretty even on both sides, and after a 20-3 halftime lead looked like an eventual top-5 win for head coach Ryan Day, the wheels fell off the bus again.

With a regime from Day that has been with a bounty of wins and a national championship, the last four games have not been consistent with what Ohio State fans are used to seeing.

Unfortunately, the tale of the tape tells that there is a consistent factor that is leading to the last three losses, and may pose serious concern as Ohio State still plans to see ranked teams in Iowa, USC, Indiana, Oregon and Michigan.

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Ian Geffrard (95) pressures Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) during the NCAA football game at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Texas won 24-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Offense Has Not Scored a Touchdown in 3 of their last 6 Halves Against Power-Four Opponents

After Ohio State’s blown loss to Texas last Saturday, lead reporter for The Silver Bulletin Blake Biscardi pointed out a significant fact about the last three losses for the Buckeyes.

They have been held without a touchdown in three of their last six halves in these losses.

This is not the first time it has happened with Ryan Day as head coach, but it has never been in this type of stretch. It happened in losses to Michigan in 2022 and 2024, and then a Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri in 2023 with inexperienced quarterbacks Devin Brown and Lincoln Keinholz taking snaps.

The offense gets a lot of hype for the talent on it. Julian Sayin is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football. Jeremiah Smith may be the best overall player in college football. The running back room has four guys that could get significant playing time anywhere else. Yet, this team is fighting a trend to score when it matters most.

Two of these scoreless games came in the second half, where against Indiana and against Texas a touchdown would have given them a victory. Yet, constant stuttering and an inability to consistently stack first downs is keeping other teams in these games and allowing them to take it.

The same could be said against Miami, where an inability to put any points on the scoreboard let alone a touchdown let them creep to a 14-0 lead, which in a high-stakes game like this against a top-5 defense is as much of an uphill battle as you can find.

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) forces an incomplete pass intended for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State’s offense is still ultra-talented, and they still have an NFL coordinator in Arthur Smith calling the plays. The first half looked strong outside of a missed opportunity to get in the endzone off a forced fumble to start the game.

Yet, this inability to be elite in these must-have spots for this offense is keeping this team from reaching its ceiling. This could be a wake-up game for it and take this team to the next level.

Or, this could be revealing of what this Ohio State offense is and can inhibit them the rest of the way.