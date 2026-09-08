What Ryan Day’s Comments Tell Us About Ohio State’s Week 2 Showdown Against Texas

No. 1 Ohio State will head to No. 4 Texas after a dominant 56-3 Week 1 win over Ball State. Texas is coming off a 59-7 win of its own over Texas State.

Here’s what Ryan Day had to say heading into the top-five matchup.

1. Ohio State Has to Prove It Can Run the Ball on the Road

The Buckeyes didn’t find a rhythm in their run game against Ball State until the second half, and Day knows that could prove costly against a ranked opponent on the road.

“We were a little frustrated early on,” Day said about his team’s run game. “Saw some things that we liked, but also have things that we've got to get fixed. And we know that's going to be a huge part of this game. We've got to be able to run the ball and stop the run, especially when you're on the road.”

What this means: The 237 rushing yards against Ball State don't completely erase what happened in the first half. Day believes Ohio State's ability to run the ball—and stop Texas from doing the same—will be central to winning its first road test. More importantly, he sees Saturday as an early test of whether this team is built to win the type of road games it will encounter later in the Big Ten and potentially the College Football Playoff.

2. Ryan Day Wants Jeremiah Smith to Have a ‘Major Impact’ Against Texas

This is the third time Jeremiah Smith has faced off against the Longhorns, but Texas has limited him in the previous two meetings. Still, Day confirmed he’ll remain a focal point of the Buckeyes’ offense come Saturday.

“We're going to work hard and make sure that he has a major impact on the game,” Day said.

What this means: Smith has been held to just seven catches for 46 yards and no touchdowns across two career games against Texas. Day isn't promising a certain number of targets, but he's making Ohio State's intention clear: the Buckeyes don't want their best offensive weapon being limited in this matchup again. How Texas chooses to defend Smith will also create opportunities elsewhere, which Day said is a balance he’s seeking for his offense.

3. Devin McCuin Was Brought to Ohio State for Games Like This

Day praised receiver Devin McCuin, who had six receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown against Ball State. He compared McCuin to a “Chris Olave type.”

“He has high-end speed,” Day said. “He can change direction. He's got really strong hands, good quickness. What I didn't know about him was just his makeup. And he's very intelligent, really good route runner. He has experience. He has toughness. He sticks it in there in the run game. He's been great. … We brought him here to win games like this, so this will be a great challenge for him, and I know he'll be excited about it.”

What this means: McCuin's strong debut against Ball State was encouraging, but Texas is the type of opponent Ohio State envisioned when it added the UTSA transfer. If the Longhorns devote extra resources to Smith, McCuin could be one of the players asked to make them pay—a role Carnell Tate filled in previous years.