Three keys as Ohio State look to continue unbeaten start against Purdue Fort Wayne
Ohio State were frantic in their season opener against IU Indy, and chances are it’ll be more of the same tonight (Friday) when they host Purdue Fort Wayne.
Up-tempo, hurried and – given how many fouls they racked up – scrappy in the opener, the Buckeyes still got the job done, beating IU Indy 118-102, setting a record for most points scored in an opener as well as free throws made (42) in any game.
Head coach Jake Dibler, along with the players, all acknowledged that defensive communication was an area they needed to improve as the season progressed, having conceded more than 100 points and allowed 50 percent of IU Indy’s shots to fall.
“Defensively, we’ve still got to work on some stuff, obviously,” said Ohio State big man Christoph Tilly. “They scored over 100 points. That can’t happen.”
But with game one out of the window, the visit of the Mastodons will showcase if Ohio State truly has practised what it’s preached.
LIKE FOR LIKE PLAYING STYLE
The Buckeyes are playing a Purdue Fort Wayne side that loves to push the pace, fire three-point shots at will, and if they catch heat, they might be challenging to contain.
Last season, they drained at least ten three-pointers 18 times, shot 50 percent or better 11 times and scored 50 in a half eight times — six of those came against Division I opponents.
The Buckeyes have been warned. However, the Mastodons are currently 0-1 to start the new season, having lost 90-71 against Grand Canyon after a dreadful first half saw them slump to a 49-27 deficit, en route to a disappointing loss.
HISTORY FAVORS OHIO STATE
Not only are Ohio State facing off against a team with one loss already in their column, but they square off against their second Horizon League side this season, and the record is dominant.
The Buckeyes are currently 38-1 against Horizon League sides overall and historically yet to taste defeat to the Mastodons, albeit the two teams have only played each other twice.
The last time Ohio State met Purdue Fort Wayne was back in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season, when the Buckeyes secured an 85-46 win. Kaleb Wesson had 15 points and seven boards in just 21 minutes.
DEFENSE, DEFENSE
Touched on, but for a Big Ten team to concede 100 points against a Horizon League Team is severely disappointing. The win is the most crucial statline, but there needs to be so much more intensity on the defensive end.
The last time these two sides met in 2019, the Buckeyes were a team that prided itself on defense, and held the Mastodons to 32 percent (17-for-54) from the field. That was the fifth time they had held their opponents to below 33 percent, en route to going 5-0 at that point.
Ohio State need to channel their inner 2019 side to make a true statement tonight.