Three Ohio State Buckeyes Honored in Analyst's Preseason Conference Team
The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to repeat.
After winning the regular season Big Ten title outright, Ohio State has had a roller coaster of an offseason — losing players to the draft and portal, as well as bringing in several players from around the country.
Three Buckeyes were honored in On3 Her analyst Talia Goodman's preseason conference award picks Friday, including the team's top two returners and a freshman.
Goodman had junior Cotie McMahon, the team's second-leading scorer a season ago and an Associated Press All-American honorable mention, on the preseason all-conference First Team. Defensive specialist in senior Taylor Thierry was named to Goodman's Second Team.
Perhaps not surprising was that guard Jaloni Cambridge, the nation's second-ranked incoming player, was named Freshman of the Year in the rankings.
A season ago, Ohio State racked up the awards, having five players/coaches honored overall. Dallas Wings guard Jacy Sheldon was named to the All-Conference First Team and All-Defensive Team, Phoenix Mercury guard Celeste Taylor was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year and Kevin McGuff was named the Coach of the Year.
McMahon and Thierry were named to the All-Conference First and Second teams, respectively. As the team's only returning starters, the two will surely have to step into larger roles of leadership and scoring.
McMahon and Thierry can hope to lead the Buckeyes this season with a multitude of new players — including freshmen Ava Watson, Ella Hobbs, Seini Henry, Elsa Lemmilä, and Cambridge and transfers Ajae Petty from Kentucky and Chance Gray from Oregon.