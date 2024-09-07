Buckeyes Now

Three Ohio State Buckeyes Honored in Analyst's Preseason Conference Team

The Ohio State Buckeyes could rack up the awards for a second consecutive season.

Gaurav Law

Mar 24, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Cotie McMahon (32) reacts during the second half of the women’s NCAA Tournament second round against the Duke Blue Devils at Value City Arena. Ohio State lost 75-63.
Mar 24, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Cotie McMahon (32) reacts during the second half of the women’s NCAA Tournament second round against the Duke Blue Devils at Value City Arena. Ohio State lost 75-63. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to repeat.

After winning the regular season Big Ten title outright, Ohio State has had a roller coaster of an offseason — losing players to the draft and portal, as well as bringing in several players from around the country.

Three Buckeyes were honored in On3 Her analyst Talia Goodman's preseason conference award picks Friday, including the team's top two returners and a freshman.

Goodman had junior Cotie McMahon, the team's second-leading scorer a season ago and an Associated Press All-American honorable mention, on the preseason all-conference First Team. Defensive specialist in senior Taylor Thierry was named to Goodman's Second Team.

Perhaps not surprising was that guard Jaloni Cambridge, the nation's second-ranked incoming player, was named Freshman of the Year in the rankings.

"
Feb 14, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jacy Sheldon (4) dribbles up court during the first half of the NCAA women’s basketball game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Value City Arena. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

A season ago, Ohio State racked up the awards, having five players/coaches honored overall. Dallas Wings guard Jacy Sheldon was named to the All-Conference First Team and All-Defensive Team, Phoenix Mercury guard Celeste Taylor was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year and Kevin McGuff was named the Coach of the Year.

McMahon and Thierry were named to the All-Conference First and Second teams, respectively. As the team's only returning starters, the two will surely have to step into larger roles of leadership and scoring.

McMahon and Thierry can hope to lead the Buckeyes this season with a multitude of new players — including freshmen Ava Watson, Ella Hobbs, Seini Henry, Elsa Lemmilä, and Cambridge and transfers Ajae Petty from Kentucky and Chance Gray from Oregon.

Published
Gaurav Law

GAURAV LAW

Home/News