Three Ohio State Buckeyes weigh in at Senior Bowl ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is just months away.

Following the conclusion of the College Football Playoffs, athletes who are attempting to draw looks ahead of the draft have begun participating in off-the-field public workouts and specific bowl games for draft-eligible players.

On Monday, Jan. 26, in preparation for the upcoming Senior Bowl, three former Ohio State Buckeyes received their official heights and weights, two factors that NFL teams will be looking at due to how important both are for their respective positions.

Tight end Will Kacmarek came in at 6'5", 262 pounds, a really good size for a block-first tight end who can light up even the biggest defensive players that come his direction. The lone defensive player competing for the Buckeyes, cornerback Davison Igbinosun, came in at a respectable 6'2", 192 pounds, a pretty average size for a cornerback in the big leagues. The only hope is that his speed puts him in the upper echelon down the line.

The last offensive player for the Buckeyes, lineman Ethan Onianwa, weighed in at a staggering 332 pounds with a 6'6" frame, truly a giant up front.

Each of these players, as of now, is not expected to be high-round picks, with the Senior Bowl allowing them to get one last shot at growing their stock on the football field.

All three will be competing for the American team in the bowl game, with practices occurring on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The game will take place just two days later on Saturday, with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. EST.

Their time at Ohio State

Igbinosun is one of the most interesting players on the list of former Buckeyes competing in the Senior Bowl. In his three seasons in Columbus, he was a staple defensively, recording 157 tackles, four for a loss and four interceptions. He also tacked on 22 pass deflections and put himself in position to snag three fumble recoveries.

“Davison Igbinosun really changed the culture of our secondary when he got here from Ole Miss, and has continued to do that,” head coach Ryan Day said. “Gritty, competitive dude who just brings it every day, and he has had a major impact on our program.”

When returning for his senior year of action in 2025, the one thing he had to do was cut down on penalties, something he was able to rein in. He committed just five, a drastic difference from the mark of 13 he had in 2024.

That alone shows he's coachable and self-aware of the things he needs to do to get better, which should help his draft stock rise.

He's a physical, tough defensive back who has every tool someday to be a No. 2 in an NFL defense; the only thing he needs now is a chance.

On the offensive end, Kacmarek's likely to be a Day 3 pick in the draft. He's a great blocker, but he also showed he can catch passes, hauling in 23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his two seasons with Ohio State. In his first three seasons of college ball with Ohio University, he brought down 42 passes for 507 yards and two touchdowns.

He's going to be a perfect No. 2 option as a tight end in a run-heavy offense, while also being able to open up the field in the pass-catching game when needed.

Lastly, Onianwa, who was a three-year starter at Rice, came in to become a Buckeye in 2025, his final year of college. However, he didn't get much time, playing just 96 offensive snaps, constantly being overshadowed by the other guys up front.

The American Bowl will give him a chance to show his worth and just how good he can be if someone is willing to take a late-round flyer on him.