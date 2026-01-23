How Fernando Mendoza Declaring for the NFL Draft Impacts Ohio State’s 2026 Outlook

The Ohio State Buckeyes saw their season end at the hands of the Miami Hurricanes, while Big Ten rival Indiana would go on to win the national championship.

The Hoosiers were able to win the biggest prize available due to Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s play on the field last season. With Mendoza officially declaring for the NFL Draft and the Hoosiers bringing in TCU quarterback Josh Hoover via the transfer portal, how does that bode for Ohio State’s national championship hopes next season?

The Hoosiers shocked the world with Mendoza, plain and simple. The Cal transfer had an unbelievable year and was able to lead Indiana to a Big Ten championship game win over the Buckeyes. With Mendoza out of the picture, the path to a Big Ten championship and a national championship for Ohio State is clear.

Buckeyes Will Get Chance To Collect Revenge In Bloomington in 2026

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin speaks during the Cotton Bowl Media Day at AT&T Stadium in Dallas prior to the College Football Playoff matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 29, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Hoosiers and Buckeyes will meet in Bloomington on October 17 in what will be one of the most anticipated games of the season.

Ohio State will be returning quarterback Julian Sayin, while Indiana will be trotting out TCU transfer Josh Hoover. Hoover threw for 3,472 yards last season with TCU while tacking on 29 touchdowns and conceding 13 interceptions. The Texas native turned in a QBR of 73.6, which had him ranked at 28th in the country.

Buckeyes Will Face New Look Hoosiers Team

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti waves to media members as his team returns home after beating Miami in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hoover will have to learn a new offense and settle in in Bloomington, while Sayin will get to run it back with Heisman Trophy hopeful Jeremiah Smith.

The Hoosiers will also be without a few key players who made an impact in their run to the national championship, such as wide receivers Elijah Sarrat and Charlie Becker, who are both expected to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The game for Ohio State in Bloomington bodes well for the Buckeyes on paper. Mendoza was clearly ready for the moment in the Big Ten championship game, and wasn't phased by the Ohio State pass rush.

The Buckeyes should have an easier time against the Hoosiers in Bloomington in the regular season, and if they should meet in the Big Ten championship game or in the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes most likely won’t have to go up against a Heisman-winning quarterback.

The Buckeyes will have to hope the Indiana national championship was an anomaly rather than a pattern. The Buckeyes are already fighting for a playoff spot each year against the likes of Oregon, Michigan, and Penn State, and Indiana joining the mix could leave little room for error in the coming years.