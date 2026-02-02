Three Ohio State Defenders Who Could Make a Statement During the Spring Game

Ohio State announced Friday that its Spring Game scrimmage between Team Scarlet and Team Gray will take place April 18.

With the Buckeyes’ defense experiencing major losses from both the transfer portal and the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, many opportunities open for current and incoming Ohio State transfers to make a statement. As the Spring Game approaches, there is no better place to make an early statement.

In three of the last four Spring Game matchups, the Ohio State offense came out on top, but that could change if these three Buckeyes elevate their game in the offseason and make their name known on April 18.

Senior DL James Smith (Alabama transfer)

Transferring over from Alabama, Smith is the crown jewel of Ohio State’s 2026 transfer portal class. Smith was ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman available in the portal and provides much-needed strength and size for the Buckeyes’ D-line after the departure of Kayden McDonald and Tywone Malone Jr.

While the Alabama transfer is expected to be either a starter at the nose tackle or defensive tackle position, that doesn’t mean the senior defender doesn’t have anything to prove. Smith started 12 games for the Crimson Tide during his junior year, having his best season with 26 total tackles and 2.5 sacks.

With room for Smith to evolve his game, there is no better place to start that process than in the Spring Game. Likely playing alongside defensive end Kenyatta Jackson and defensive tackle Eddrick Houston, Smith is an important new addition to keep an eye on during the Buckeye scrimmage.

Sophomore CB Devin Sanchez

The Buckeyes have a young, highly talented cornerback from the class of 2025 that could burst onto the scene during the 2026 season.

Devin Sanchez, previously ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class, is returning to Ohio State for his sophomore season. Last year, the freshman cornerback accounted for 15 tackles and one fumble recovery. In 2026, he is expected to take the place of former Ohio State cornerbacks Davidson Igbunoson, who ran out of eligibility, and Aaron Scott Jr., who transferred to Oregon.

Although Sanchez won’t be getting many reps against the likes of wide receiver Jeremiah Smith in the Spring Game, as it is customary to not overwork star athletes during scrimmages, he will still likely be getting meaningful reps in the secondary. Sanchez is the future for Ohio State’s secondary for the next two years, so come the Spring Game, he is an important player to watch.

Junior LB Payton Pierce

The Buckeyes linebacker room was completely gutted after both Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles declared for the draft. Rising sophomore Riley Pettijohn and incoming Wisconsin transfer Christian Alliegro are optimal replacements for the shaken-up unit, but one player stands out and could emerge as the leader of the linebackers.

In 2024, Payton Pierce sat behind Cody Simon and Styles, and in 2025, Reese and Styles. Now entering his junior year, Pierce will be the veteran Buckeye surrounded by other elite talent.

Observing how Pierce works alongside Pettijohn and Alliegro in the Spring Game will be vital in determining if the junior can compete at the top for the first time in his career and, more generally, whether the Ohio State linebackers as a group can recover from the offseason losses.