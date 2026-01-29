How Ohio State's Offensive Line Managed To Get Smarter

Anyone who’s watched the Ohio State offensive line over the last several seasons would likely be quick to point out the Buckeye front five’s lack of physicality. This was especially noticeable in games against Michigan — prior to the 2025 season — along with Indiana and Miami during the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff games.

Too often, in big games, the Buckeyes find themselves on the wrong end of bully ball. Physical offensive line play has been replaced by finesse. Not necessarily by design.

The Buckeyes seemingly took notice but may have misunderstood the need for increased physicality with the need for increased … physics.

That was apparent Wednesday when Ohio State secured a commitment from former Dartmouth offensive tackle Vasean Washington.

Yes, that Dartmouth. As in the Ivy League school.

While the Buckeyes are accustomed to adding starters and depth from the SEC, — generally with lots and lots of Alabama players — the ACC, and elsewhere amongst college football’s power conferences, it’s not often they go sniffing around the Ivy League.

If you can’t out-physical your opponent, why not try and out-smart them?

Washington brings plenty of experience to Buckeyes

That’s no knock on Washington, whose frame matches his brain. A native of Springfield, OH, Washington measures in at 6-5 and a Thurman’s burger under three bills. A fourth-year junior last fall, Washington started eight games at right tackle for the Big Green and didn’t allow a sack. In previous seasons, he also spent time playing left guard and left tackle.

A two-star recruit in the 2022 class, Washington is the 18th addition to join the Buckeyes via the transfer portal this offseason. He’s expected to graduate from Dartmouth in March.

And though the transfer portal is currently closed to student athletes seeking an exit, players who previously entered the portal are still free to sign with teams. The addition of Washington gives Ohio State’s roster the maximum of 90 scholarship players. Washington is the only offensive lineman that OSU added through the portal.

In Columbus, Washington will likely spend his final college season backing up either left tackle Austin Siereveld or right tackle Philip Daniels, both of whom are returning starters. His versatility should allow him to compete both as a backup swing tackle and as an option at guard.

Offensive line coach Tyler Bowen is getting more than just a versatile player in Washington. Bowen and the Buckeyes are also getting a wealth of experience. At Dartmouth, Washington participated in more than 700 offensive snaps.

Washington will be on campus in time for spring practice and the soon-to-be Ivy League grad shouldn’t have any problem picking up Ryan Day’s playbook.