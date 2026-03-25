Three Ohio State NFL Draft Prospects That Should Be Selected Higher Than Expected

The NFL draft is less than a month away, and several Ohio State players will hear their names called over the three-day event.

Several players are expected to be chosen in the first round, including wide receiver Carnell Tate, safety Caleb Downs, and linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles.

However, there are a few prospects who might surprise everyone by being picked much sooner than anticipated, catching the eye of scouts even though they’ve flown under the radar. Here are a few of those intriguing players.

Will Kacmarek

Many Ohio State fans will remember Kacmarek as a standout blocking tight end during his two seasons with the Buckeyes. But the question arises: Should a blocking tight end be drafted early in the NFL?

A few years ago, having a blocking tight end was not particularly valued, but the game has evolved. Now, many teams are emphasizing the importance of tight ends who can effectively block in both the passing and running games.

Kacmarek is expected to be a Day 3 pick, but there's a strong possibility he could go earlier, perhaps in the fifth round after what Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes did this past season.

Hawes was a fifth-round pick out of Georgia Tech last year and quickly emerged as one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL. Many teams might be looking for their own version of Hawes, making Kacmarek an excellent choice.

Davison Igbinosun

Igbinosun was one of the best cornerbacks in college football last season, and it will be interesting to see where he gets drafted. He had the opportunity to leave the Buckeyes after the 2024 season to enter the draft but decided to return to school to improve his game and possibly secure a spot as a first-round pick.

While it’s unlikely that the young cornerback will be selected in the first round unless something unexpected happens, he is expected to be a Day 2 pick. Given the extensive experience he gained in college, especially after playing in a major championship run two seasons ago, Igbinosun should be able to step in and make an immediate impact for whichever team drafts him.

Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Styles had an impressive college career, starting his first two seasons at Notre Dame as a wide receiver before transferring to Ohio State.

There, he demonstrated his versatility by excelling as a defensive back for three years. Given Styles' ability to play various positions, including slot cornerback, he could be a promising pick for an NFL team. Allowing him to try out in both roles and seeing where he thrives could help him get drafted higher than expected.