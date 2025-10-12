Three players who stepped up in Ohio State's win over Illinois
The Ohio State Buckeyes improve to 6-0 on the season, looking sharp once again on the road against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The defense forced three turnovers, and the offense capitalized each time.
The Buckeyes faced several minor injuries. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith missed time with a scary fall, but came back to catch a touchdown. Running back Bo Jackson suffered an ankle injury, but head coach Ryan Day said it wasn’t serious.
With big time players missing time, it was about who was willing to step up for the Buckeyes to pull off the win. Here are three guys that rose to the occasion.
1. Jermaine Mathews Jr.
In the biggest game, Mathews is a guy who will stand out and make a difference for you. In Ohio State’s first ranked game against Texas, he had his lone interception of the year. Today, he was all over the field, helping the Buckeyes with two of their three turnovers.
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer came into this game not throwing a single interception all season long. That all changed on the first drive of the game for Illinois.
Altmyer tried to force a ball over the middle of the field, but Mathews was there to knock it straight into the air. From there, it was a classic tip drill. Payton Pierce was there to pick it off and gain 15 more yards after the catch. This set up Ohio State's first touchdown of the game.
Near the end of the third quarter, Mathews broke loose on a pass rush. He smacked Altmyer, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Caden Curry. That set up the Buckeyes’ final touchdown of the game, sealing the win.
Mathews' impact could be felt all day long and if keeps playing like that, the Buckeyes could have another defender taken early in next year’s NFL draft.
2. Arvell Reese
Reese has already proven he will be a first round draft pick, but the more he plays the season, the higher it looks like he should be drafted.
He put together another incredible day against Illinois. He racked nine total tackles, second on the team behind the most consistent tackler in the country, Sonny Styles. He also got the quarterback 1.5 times.
He just flies around the field every time out for Ohio State. It’s impossible to keep him out of a game. He has incredible instincts, and every NFL team should be doing their homework on him right now.
3. C.J. Donaldson
Donaldson’s number may not wow many, 13 carries for 44 yards, but he scored two touchdowns for the Buckeyes.
Ohio State’s red zone offense hasn’t been great this season. The play calling has been questionable, and the team falls flat. Donaldson was able to help control that in this game. He had a one and two yard touchdown. When he’s able to execute in the short field situations, this offense becomes all the more dangerous.
Donaldson hasn’t been in the easiest spot either. He has seen his role take a slight decline since the emergence of true freshman Bo Jackson. He did a great job staying ready though, filling in when Jackson was dealing with an ankle injury.
He’s still finding his role with the Buckeyes and doing it at a high level, scoring six touchdowns so far this season, the most of any Buckeye running back.