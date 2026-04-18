Three Significant Takeaways from Ohio State’s Spring Game That Could Impact Regular Season

Ohio State is now looking forward to fall camp after wrapping up its spring game on Saturday, where the Gray team defeated the Scarlet team with a score of 36-26.

While the score isn't the primary focus of the game, there are a few takeaways that could provide insight into how the Buckeyes will perform this season and in the years to come.

Tavien St. Clair

Redshirt freshman quarterback Tavien St. Clair is not expected to be the starter this season, as Julian Sayin will be leading the offense. However, he did impress with a great performance on Saturday.

St. Clair took charge of the No. 2 offense, making several impressive throws on the first two drives. He connected with wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. for a 34-yard pass on his first drive, then linked up with him again for a 40-yard touchdown on the second drive.

There was a lot of encouragement from St. Clair during the spring game, indicating that if something were to happen to Sayin and he had to miss some time this season, St. Clair could step up and handle the workload.

Chris Henry Jr. is going to be a star

Ohio State is known for its wide receivers, and on Thursday, the Buckeyes are set to see another one, Carnell Tate, get drafted in the first round. With Tate now off the roster, someone needs to step up and fill his shoes, and it could very well be Henry, who just arrived on campus in January.

ESPN ranked Henry as the No. 7 overall player and the top receiver in the 2026 high school class. He showcased incredible hands and impressive downfield speed that could position him as the No. 2 receiver in his first season.

Henry likely won't come close to what Jeremiah Smith showcased during his freshman year. However, if Henry can hold down the other receiving position alongside Brandon Inniss, Ohio State should be well set for a successful season.

Julian Sayin showed he can run

One of the major criticisms of Sayin last season was his inability to take off and run when a play wasn't developing. Yet, he demonstrated that skill during the Spring game.

Sayin had a four-yard touchdown run during the first drive of the game and even took off a few more times while he was on the field. He might have had more opportunities to run since the defenders weren't allowed to tackle him, but if he can rely on his speed more this season and convert crucial first downs, there's a good chance Ohio State's offense can reach a new level.