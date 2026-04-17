Three Things to Watch for in Ohio State Buckeyes Spring Game

Ohio State will be hitting the football field for the first time this season in an actual game on Saturday, when the Buckeyes host their annual spring game at Ohio Stadium.

Although the Buckeyes will be battling against each other, it will be exciting to see all the new players Ohio State has added to its roster this season. Additionally, several returning players could be looking to make a significant leap this year. Here are a few key things to keep an eye on during the game.

Tavien St. Clair

Unless something surprising happens this season, backup quarterback Tavien St. Clair is unlikely to see significant game action since he’ll be sitting behind Julian Sayin. However, St. Clair is expected to be the frontrunner for the starting job in 2027, especially with Sayin likely heading to the NFL.

This could be St. Clair's best opportunity to showcase his skills in front of Ohio State fans against real competition. Buckeye fans might see St. Clair get some playing time this season when Ohio State is comfortably ahead against weaker opponents, but he may not face any genuine challenges. As a result, getting reps against Ohio State's first and second team defenses this Saturday can be crucial for his development heading into next season.

Who will be the No. 2 receiver?

Ohio State will be losing its No. 2 wide receiver from last year, Carnell Tate, who will have his name called in Thursday's NFL draft. Now, it's crucial to see who can step up and take on that role.

The initial indications suggest that Brandon Inniss, who has been with Ohio State for the past three seasons, may be poised to step into a larger role this year. However, he might still play more of a slot receiver position, which could open the door for incoming freshman Chris Henry Jr. to claim the No. 2 spot.

ESPN ranked Henry as the No. 7 player in the 2026 high school class. While he may not quite measure up to the level of Jeremiah Smith during his freshman season, Henry could still be a strong contender in his own right. He might be a notch below Smith, but he’s likely to create problems for opposing teams nonetheless.

Other receivers to keep an eye on who could challenge for the No. 2 spot are transfers. Ohio State brought in LSU's wide receiver Kyle Parker and Devin McCuin from UTSA, both of whom could surprise many this season.

Arthur Smith making new changes to the offense

Ohio State hired former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith this offseason to take on the offensive coordinator role. We might see some fresh changes to the offense during the spring game.

Even though head coach Ryan Day is an offensive-minded coach, there is no way Smith would come to Ohio State without putting his intellect into the offense.

The changes may not be drastic, but the Buckeyes could showcase new formations during the spring game, potentially influenced by Smith.