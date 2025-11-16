Three takeaways from Ohio State's dominant 48-10 victory over UCLA
No. 1 Ohio State took care of business Saturday, dominating the UCLA Bruins 48-10 in Columbus, Ohio, as the Buckeyes move to 10-0 on the season. With the Bruins’ starting quarterback ruled out the day before due to a concussion, defensive coordinator Matt Patricia had to shift the defensive game plan late, leaning away from containing UCLA’s dual-threat passer.
For the offense, one key Ohio State player was sidelined for the second week a row, while another superstar wide receiver did not see the field all second half, challenging quarterback Julian Sayin. With the passing game not being as prolific as usual, the Buckeye backfield was given the spotlight and shined bright for the first time this season.
As Ohio State continues to cruise towards the postseason with two more regular season games, here are three takeaways from Ohio State’s beatdown of the Bruins.
Ohio State’s running game is alive
The biggest criticism of the 2025 Buckeyes offense has been their inefficient ability to run the ball. Against UCLA, with Ohio State’s passing game being challenged, the backfield showed up strong. Having their best collective game of the season, running backs Bo Jackson, Isaiah West and James Peoples combined for 215 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns.
All three averaged at least seven yards per carry against UCLA’s low-ranking run defense, which allowed opponents to average 192 yards per game leading into Saturday’s matchup. Jackson led the team in rushing yards with 112, followed by West’s 61 yards, both having two huge chunk plays for 32 yards and 38 yards respectively.
Peoples was the standout back, punching in two touchdowns, one of which was accompanied by a clean, zero contact hurdle over a Bruins defender. With this backfield beginning to meld and work as a complete unit, offensive coordinator Brian Hartline may finally be able to count on the ground game.
Sayin is Tested Without Tate Again, Smith in the Second Half
Sayin’s three-game streak of 300+ passing yards and over 80% completion percentage was broken against the Bruins, as the sophomore quarterback went 23-for-31 for 184 yards and a touchdown. This less productive performance from Sayin came off the backs of two Buckeye wide receivers missing game time, Carnell Tate, who was sidelined for his second game in a row, and Jeremiah Smith, who was pulled after the first half.
When asked about the absences of the star pass-catching duo after the game, coach Ryan Day appeared to have made the decision as a precautionary measure.
“Jeremiah [Smith] had a certain amount of plays, we felt like we’re just going to hold him, make sure he’s at 100% here next week,” Day said. “We decided to hold Carnell [Tate] this week as well. It gave us an opportunity to play some of the younger guys."
Without Tate, and later Smith, eight Buckeyes caught a pass from Sayin, including wide receiver Brandon Inniss, who hauled in six receptions for 30 yards and the only touchdown through the air. It doesn’t seem Sayin will have to be playing without his star wideouts for an extended period of time, but without them, Sayin showed he can man the offense if either become unavailable in the future.
All-Star Defense Continues to Shine
For the fourth time this season, the Buckeyes’ defense held a team to zero points in the first half. Additionally, Ohio State is now allowing just 7.5 points per game. Against the Bruins, Ohio State’s defense allowed 10 points off zero turnovers as UCLA’s back-up quarterback Luke Duncan manned the offense.
Patricia was forced to plan for a completely different quarterback less than a day before kickoff, and his unit kept the same pace it has been all season. The Bruins offense isn’t as high-powered as others in the Big Ten, but starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s scrambling ability is enough to be the focal point of defensive strategies.
With Iamaleava being ruled out late for a concussion, Duncan, who kept his game strictly to passing, was dropped into the position of deciphering the Buckeyes’ defense. The sophomore backup was held to 154 yards and a touchdown, with zero yards on the ground.