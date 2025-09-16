Ohio State legend explains why he believes Bo Jackson is the real deal
The Ohio State Buckeyes' freshman running back has hit the ground running, and there’s a lot to like so far.
Bo Jackson, the true freshman hailing from Cleveland, has given fans and analysts every reason to be excited about his potential. He’s been turning heads since his days in high school as a four-star prospect, and while the name may help him get attention, he certainly lets his game do the talking.
In just two appearances for the Buckeyes, the young prospect has already reached 217 total rushing yards, averaging 12.1 yards per carry, and a season-long rush of 64 yards.
Bobby Carpenter, Ohio State football legend, and host of the Bobby Carpenter Show with Anthony Schlegel on the BIGPLAY Sports Network, also considers Jackson an elite talent.
"I think he's somebody when there's a play designed for 5, do you get 8? If the plays are blocked up for 1, can you get 4? Cause that’s the guy you wanna see," Carpenter said.
Carpenter sees the legit potential of the young running back, and it will be interesting to see him fight for the starting role in the Buckeyes’ backfield this season.
Carpenter and Schlegel were known for causing big hits for the Buckeyes, and that's exactly what they like in Jackson's game.
“He hits it downhill, he’s very decisive with the way he runs," Carpenter said. "He sees it and goes."
While Jackson's appearances have only come in wins against unranked Grambling State and Ohio University, there is no reason to doubt the freshman's ability.
His 11-yard touchdown run right up the middle against Grambling State shows his agility and patience in the way he sees the game. Jackson had a burst up the field for a 64 yard gain against Ohio University, showing off the explosive speed.
Standing at 6’0” and weighing 217 pounds, Jackson has the build of an elite physical college back, yet the speed and athletic ability of a smaller back. There is no doubt that he can break away into the open field, but also run a defender over if needed.
This decisiveness allows him to burst through the line, and find his path up the field before defenses can catch on.
If Jackson is moving like this as a true freshman with under 20 touches, you can only imagine how vital he could be to the Buckeyes offense in the coming seasons.
Bo and the rest of the Buckeyes have the chance to stay undefeated as they face the Washington Huskies in a Big Ten matchup on September 27th.