Two Ohio State Buckeyes Land in Top 10 of 2025 Heisman Rankings
The Ohio State Buckeyes are fresh off of their National Championship win on Monday night. However, the 2025 season has already started being looked at across the nation.
Ryan Day and company would love nothing more than to repeat as champions. There are a lot of talented teams across the nation, but Ohio State should be one of the favorites once again.
With that being said, there are already early rankings for potential 2025 Heisman Trophy candidates. When it comes to the Buckeyes, two players landed within the top 10 in one new list.
Andrew Boardwine of Saturday Blitz ranked both star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and quarterback Julian Sayin in his top 10.
Smith came in at No. 6, while Sayin landed at No. 8.
Obviously, the expectation is that Ohio State is going to have an elite offense once again. Even without Will Howard, the Buckeyes are not expected to skip a beat.
Sayin has flashed huge arm potential since transferring to Ohio State from Alabama. The coaching staff is extremely high on him, but he has not proven himself on the field.
He played sparingly during the 2024 season, completing five of his 12 pass attempts for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Having an elite weapon like Smith will make things much easier on the young quarterback. If he can play like a legitimate Heisman candidate, the Buckeyes are going to be just fine.
As for Smith, he put together a monstrous 2024 season and blew the high expectations set for him out of the water. Smith caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns during his freshman season. He is expected to take his game to the next level in year two.
Clearly, the Ohio State football program is in great shape. With Day leading the way and talents like Smith and Sayin dominating on the field, the Buckeyes could very well make a run at a second straight title.