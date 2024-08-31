Two Starters Among Ohio State Buckeyes’ Season Opener Inactives vs. Akron
The Ohio State Buckeyes will kick off the 2024 season today at 3:30 p.m. EST against the Akron Zips. Unfortunately, they will be starting the season without two of their starters.
Among the seven players that have been listed as out for Ohio State are star linebacker Cody Simon and starting offensive lineman Donovan Jackson.
Devontae Armstrong, Jayden Bonus, Cade Casto, Reis Stocksdale, and Timothy Caffey will also miss the game. Of course, Caffey has been ruled out for the entire season.
Simon, as many know, was chosen as the team's "Block O" recipient this season. He has earned that title by carrying himself the right way, putting in hard work, and making an impact on the field. There is no doubt that the Buckeyes' defense will miss him.
While they will be without two key starters, Ohio State is expected to dominate today's game from start to finish. They should put big scoring numbers and the defense should keep Akron out of the end zone for the majority of the day.
Anything less than 30 points offensively would be a disappointment. Giving up more than 10 points would be enough to anger many fans.
Fans will have a chance to get to see quarterback Will Howard and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith for the first time. Both players have been receiving a ton of hype in recent weeks.
All of that being said, it's simply going to be nice to have live Buckeyes' football back on TV.
In order to make sure you can watch the game, make sure to check out our aritcle, How to Watch, Stream Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Akron Zips.